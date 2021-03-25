Criminal Dispositions
Donald Jonathan Love, violate protection order; confusion of pre-trial orders, $158 in fines and fees.
Toni Leigh Lowry, domestic battery; knowing rude physical contact w/family member of dating relationship, $418 in fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Deborah M Cain, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Tori Le Fief, maximum speed limits, $171 in fines and fees.
Madison Rose Harpe, maximum speed limits, $189 in fines and fees.
Jamario T Holz, basic rule governing speed of vehicles, $183 in fines and fees.
Christina D Koelzer, maximum speed limits, $318 in fines and fees.
Miguel A Martinez, maximum speed limits, $175 in fines and fees.
Thomas A McAdams, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Amya Kristina Afriana Miller, maximum speed limits, $303 in fines and fees.
Gerard Marcel Morgali, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 3rd in 10y; competent evidence blood/breath .08+, $2578 in fines and fees.
Essence M Plunkett, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
Carter Daniel Schwein, maximum speed limits, $177 in fines and fees.
Vivian Claire Strahm, maximum speed limits, $153 in fines and fees.
Derek Scott Vanvallis, failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years; $30 in fines and fees.
Jonathan Paul White, maximum speed limits, $207 in fines and fees.
Jonathan Paul White, maximum speed limits, $183 in fines and fees.
