Criminal Dispositions
Russell Luis Allen, Jr., theft of property or services, value less than $1,500, $158 fines and fees.
James Walter Catron, violate protection order, condition of pre-trial orders, $158 fines and fees.
Caleb Wade Padel, theft of property or services, value less than $1,000, $494 fines and fees.
Rashard Emil Shelton, theft of property lost or mislaid, value less than $1,000, $258 fines and fees.
Paul Ephram Trummer, possession of marijuana; use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body, $558 fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Travis L. Amon, speeding, $183.
Beau Grant Bissitt, speeding, $171.
Marcus Layne Brollier, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Phillip E. Brown, speeding, $207.
Damian Augustin Davis, speeding, $189.
Makayla Asani Fleming, speeding, $207.
Thomas B. Gayner, speeding, $171.
Keith Grace, vehicles, transfer of ownership, $368.
Tyson James Miller, speeding, $189.
Richard Lee Niedfeldt, ignition interlock device, tamper to render inaccurate or inoperative, $651.
Albino Nuniz Leyva, speeding, $183.
Billy Dee Sapp, speeding, $201.
Tavin James Schiesser, speeding, $323.
Kaylee A. Woody, speeding, $207.
John Paul Yellico, speeding, $153.
Brianna Lynn Younkin, speeding, $189.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.