Criminal Dispositions
Robert Jon Armour, two counts of violating protection order, stalking, sexual assault, human trafficking, per Kansas statute, $438 fines and fees.
Howard Alexander Horton, III, criminal damage to property without consent, value less than $1,000, $358 fines and fees.
Anthony Denilson Philipe King, two counts possession of marijuana; use or possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into the human body, $76 fines and fees.
Lane Alexander Morse, liquor, purchase, possess or consume by a minor 18-20 years of age, $718 fines and fees.
Traffic Violations
Jonathan Gilbert Cain, speeding, $241.
Jayson Lyle Kugler, speeding, $171.
Alexander James Palmquist, failure to yield at stop or yield sign, $183.
Laine Charles Rundus, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Jessica Marie Skrdlant, speeding, $183.
Henderkien N. Stewart, speeding, $183.
Kayla Jo Thomas, failure to wear seatbelt, 18-plus years, $30.
Jordan M. White, driver fails to provide required information or aid at an accident scene, $608.
Abigail Olivia Wick, speeding, $183.
Keegan J. Wood, speeding, $213.
Matthew Ryan Young, license to be carried and exhibited upon demand, $238.
