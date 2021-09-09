Arts and Crafts
Reagan Asbury — R, W.
Kayla Bigham — B, R.
Easton Blair — B.
Kayleigh Blair — W.
Talon Blair — B, R.
Blake Blume — R.
Brice Blume — B.
Jaylie Blume — R.
Oscar Bosse — B.
Rosie Bosse — B, B, R.
Zellie Brackenbury — B.
Luis Candia-Cano — R.
Mary Candia-Cano — B, R.
Kenzie Cooper — B, B.
Michelle Crisler — B.
Ydotl Deaquino-Candia — W.
Brock Disberger — R, W.
Sadie Hartwich — R.
Kinsey Havice — B,B.
Hope Jacobs — B, R.
Sara Jacobs — B.
Archer Manning — W.
Briar Miller — B.
Ava Morgan — B.
Clara Morgan — W.
Angie Moulton — W.
Grace Moulton — R.
Linda Price — R,R,R.
Sharon Riffey — W.
Hayden Sanders — W.
Maggie Sanders — W.
Julianna Syrokosz — R.
Clothing and Textiles
Dixie Anderson — B.
Vivian Berges — B.
Kathy Blair — B,B,B, R.
Aaron Blevins — R.
Rheva Boswell — B,B,R.
Michelle Crisler — B.
Michaela Crow — B,R,R.
Michelle Crow — B.
Dorothy Finan — B.
Donna Goehring — B,B,W.
Dea Graf — B,B,R,R,R,W.
Vickie Greenwood — B,R.
Susan Hartwich — B,R.
Lois Hines — B,W,W.
Judy Hoover — B,W.
Nancy Hubbard — B.
Hope Jacobs — W.
Sara Jacobs — B.
Ann Kocher — B,B.
Gretchen Kopp — R,W.
Sarah Krause — B.
Shelia Maguin — R,R.
Jackie McCormick — B,R.
Patty Nelson — P,P,R.
Kylee Norris — B.
Valerie Ramage — R,R.
Barbara Rezac — B,B,B,B,B,B.
Virginia Rezac — B.
Mandy Ridder — B.
Sharon Riffey — B.
Janet Roggenkamp — R,W.
Stella Ryan — W.
Jane Schley — R.
Rhonda Sorell — W.
Karen Spaeth — B.
Sharen Tessendorf — B,B.
Loretta Tuma — W.
United Methodist Church, St.
Marys — B.
Janet Wohler — R,R,W.
Dairy Goats
Alan Foster — B.
Benjamin Foster — B,B.
Mollie Foster — B.
Tucker Foster — B.
Zoey Garver — B,B,B.
Foods
Blaine Blaske — B,W.
Colton Blaske — B,W.
Rosie Bosse — B.
Mary Candia-Cano — B.
Michaela Crow — B,B.
Jacob DeRouchey — R.
James DeRouchey — B.
Jenna DeRouchey — B.
Brock Disberger — B.
Cindy Falk — B.
Ashlynn Hermesch — B.
Marcia Hermesch — B,B,R,R,R.
Michael Hermesch — W.
Rayya Hermesch — B,R.
Ethan Ibendahl — B,B.
Kennedy Keatley — B,B.
Maizie Nickel — B,B,R.
Tasen Nickel — B,B,B,B.
Victor Quinones — R.
Katelyn Rager — R.
Lute Schwartz — B.
Arden Sylvester — R.
Austin Sylvester — B,R.
Easton Sylvester — B.
Abigail Syrokasz — R.
Maggie Syrokosz — W.
Horticulture
Milton Falk — B.
Donna Goehring — B,B,B,R,R,W.
Marcia Hermesch — R.
Kathy Honig — W.
Isaac Ibendahl — B.
Kathy Ibendahl — R.
Coleden Johnson — B.
Brooks Kabriel — R,W.
Brynlee Kabriel — B,R.
Sadie Krause — R.
Natalynn Lundberg — B,B.
Trewitt Lundberg — B.
Karen Matson — B,B,B,B,B,W.
Landon McCoy — W.
Sierra McCoy — R.
Sally Miller — B,B,R,R,W.
Ava Morgan — R, W.
Clara Morgan — W.
Liam Morgan — B,B,R.
Megan Morgan — B.
Tara Mowry — B.
Axton Myers — R.
Emberly Myers — B,W.
Maizie Nickel — B,B,R.
Linda Price — R,W.
Victor Quinones — B.
Janet Roggenkamp — R.
Mike Roggenkamp — B,R,W.
Lakyn Rookstool — B.
York Shirley — B.
Ace SinghDhillon — B.
Kaden SinghDhillon — B.
Janet Sylvester — B,B,B,B,B,R.
Gail Wege.
Meat Goat
Rusty Ballinger — B.
Kinsley Davis — B.
Kodie Davis — B.
Brinley O’Shea — B.
Bryson Rookstool — B.
Photography
Madelene Barr — B.
Easton Blair — W,W.
Kayleigh Blair — B,B,R.
Talon Blair — R.
Isabella Budreau — W.
Steve Burkdoll — R,W.
Megan Fordham — R.
Noelle Fordham — R.
Luther Hamman — R,W.
Evelyn Jones — B.
Sarah Krause — B.
Angie Moulton — B,B,B,R,R.
Hayden Sanders — B.
Elizabeth SinghDhillon — W.
Kaycee SinghDhillon — B,B.
Cherie Trieb — R,W.
Macie Zimmerman — W.
Poultry
Corbin Davis — B.
Megan Fordham — B.
Marcia Hermesch — R,W.
Anna King — R.
Tasha Lara — W.
Clara Morgan — W.
Liam Morgan — B.
Megan Morgan — R.
Rabbits
Irene Frauenfelder — B,P,R,W.
Angelina Kuyper — B, B, B, B, B, B, B, B, P, P, P, R, R, R, R.
Brooklyn Powell — B, B, B, B, B, P, P, P, P, P, P, P, P, R, R.
Swine
Canaan Fink — B.
Avery Keatley — B.
Kennedy Keatley — B, B.
Clayton King — B.
Braelyn Nuckols — B.
Stella Ryan — B.
Woodworking
Sawyer Manning — B.
Booths
Havensville Living History Day — B.
Pottawatomie Co.
Regional Library — B.
Onaga, New Hope Lutheran — R.
Sunflower Club — W.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.