Blackjack
4-H Club, Blackjack — Foods — RES Ch. P; Booths and Banners — R. Vera Bahadori — 4-H STEM- P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, B, B, P. Aaron Blevins — All Poultry Classes — R; Poultry Eggs — R; Poultry Showmanship — B. Clara Blevins — Fiber Arts- P; All Poultry Classes — B, R, B; Poultry Eggs — R; Poultry Showmanship — RES Ch. P. Olive Blevins — Foods — P. Luciana Bohlen — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Simeon Bohlen — Photography — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Austin Buessing — 4-H STEM — B; Forestry and Wildlife — B; Photography — B, B, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P. Clare Buessing — Clothing and Textiles — P; Foods — B; Photography — B, P, B, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P; Fashion Revue — P, P. Lillian Buessing — Photography — L, L; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Adalyn Cahoj — Foods — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Kate Cahoj — Foods — P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Woodworking — B.
Peyton Copeland — Foods — Ch. P,Ch. P, B, B, P; Photography — P, B, P, B, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P,RES P; Woodworking — P; Fashion Revue — B. Case Davis — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — R; 4-H STEM — P; Forestry and Wildlife — P; Self-Determined, Notebooks — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; All Poultry Classes — B, R. Colton Davis — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; 4-H STEM — P; Foods — P; Self-Determined, Notebooks — Ch. P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; All Poultry Classes — B. Kinsley Davis — Clothing and Textiles — B. Crayton Deters — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — Ch. B; Horticulture — B; Breeding Meat Goat — GR Ch. B; Meat Goat — GR Ch. B, B; Meat Goat Showmanship — B. Emeri Deters — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — RES GR Ch. B, B; Horticulture — RES Ch. P; Photography — P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P; Breeding Meat Goat — RES Ch. B; Meat Goat — RES GR Ch. B, B; Meat Goat Showmanship — Ch. B; Poultry Eggs — B.
Brigham Disberger — 4-H STEM — P, P; Foods — Ch. P, B, P; Forestry and Wildlife — Ch. P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Woodworking — P; Breeding Sheep — B; Market Sheep — Ch. B, R; Brock Disberger — 4-H STEM — P. Grant Dugan — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — B, R; Foods — P, B; Fashion Revue — Ch. P. Lawson Edelman — 4-H STEM — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Aubrey Engelken — Foods — RES Ch. P, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P; Fashion Revue — P. Ryker Engelken — Foods — P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P. Zoey Garver — Dairy Goats — B; Dairy Goats Showmanship — Ch. B. Hadley Hake — Clothing and Textiles — RES Ch. P; Foods — P, P; Photography — P, B, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P. Parker Hake — 4-H STEM — B; Foods — B, B; Woodworking — P.
Braxton Heideman — 4-H STEM — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P; All Poultry Classes — R, B, B; Poultry Eggs — P; Poultry Showmanship — B. Christopher Heideman — 4-H STEM — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Woodworking — B; All Poultry Classes — B, B, B; Poultry Eggs — B; Poultry Showmanship — B. Payton Heideman — Photography — P, R, B, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B, B; All Poultry Classes — B, B, B; Poultry Eggs — B; Poultry Showmanship — B. Brooklyn Heptig — Foods- P; Photography — P. Harriet Kleinhenz — All Horse Classes — P, P, P, R. Archer Manning — 4-H STEM — P. Carter Manning — 4-H STEM-RES Ch. P; Horticulture — B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P, P. Aubrey McCarn — Clothing and Textiles — RES Ch. P; Foods — R, R; Photography — B, P, P, P, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Woodworking — B; Fashion Revue — P, R.
Casey McCarn — Foods — P; Photography — P, P, P, B; Woodworking — P. Payton McCarn — Foods — R; Photography — P, P, P, P, P; Self-Determined, Notebooks — P. Landon McCoy — 4-H STEM — B; Photography — R, R; Self-Determined, Notebooks — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B, P, P; Woodworking — R; All Poultry Classes — P; Poultry Eggs — B; Poultry Showmanship — B. Sierra McCoy — 4-H STEM — B; Horticulture — P; Photography — R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Fashion Revue — B; All Poultry Classes — B, B, R, B; Poultry Eggs — R; Poultry Showmanship — B. Amelia Mills — Fiber Arts — B; Foods — P. Corbin Montenegro — Foods — Ch. P, B; Fashion Revue — P. Julian Montenegro — 4-H STEM — R, P; Energy Management — R; Foods — Ch. P, P, P; Woodworking — P; Fashion Revue — B. Cooper Mowry — Photography — B, B, B, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P, P; Woodworking — B; All Horse Classes — B, B, P, B, P, B, R, B, R, B, B, R.
Jacob Mowry — Foods — P, P; Horticulture — RES Ch. P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P. Rylan Mowry — Foods — B, P; Horticulture — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Woodworking — P; All Horse Classes — P, R, B, B, B, P, P, B, B, B, B, P, R, B, B, P. Adley O’Shea — Horticulture — B, R; Photography — R, B, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — Ch. B; Poultry Eggs — B. Mahtee-Lynne O’Shea — Foods — B, B, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P. Heidi Rottinghaus — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Henry Rottinghaus — Horticulture — Ch. P,RES Ch. P; Photography — P, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P. Wade Rottinghaus — Foods — P; Horticulture — RES Ch. P; Photography — P, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; All Poultry Classes — Ch. P. Megan Ryan — Fiber Arts — RES Ch. P; Photography — R, W; Market Swine — R; Swine Showmanship — B.
Nathanael Ryan — Fiber Arts — P; Photography — R; Market Swine — B; Swine Showmanship — B. Trey Scott — Foods — B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P, B. Rachel Scriven — 4-H STEM — P; Foods — P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Rosemary Slough — Foods — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Easton Timm — Foods — R, P; Photography — P, R, P.
Eric Timm — Foods — R, P, B; Photography — B, P, P, B, P. Evan Timm — Foods — B; Photography — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Nevaeh Ulmer — Clothing and Textiles — B; Fiber Arts — Ch. P; Foods — B, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, R, B; Fashion Revue — P; All Poultry Classes — Ch. P, B, B; Poultry Eggs — R; Poultry Showmanship — Ch. P; Shepherd’s Lead — Ch. P. Zaden Ulmer — 4-H STEM — P; Foods — P, P; Woodworking — B; All Poultry Classes — B; Poultry Eggs — B; Poultry Showmanship — B. Lawson Zimmerman — 4-H STEM — Ch. P; Forestry and Wildlife — RES Ch. P; Photography — Ch. P, P, B, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Macie Zimmerman — 4-H STEM — P.
Dutch Mill
Dutch Mill — Booths and Banners — RES Ch. P; Haylee Havice — Family Studies — Ch. P, P; Fiber Arts — R, B, P, P; Foods — B, R, P; Photography — P, B, P, P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Kinsey Havice — Family Studies — RES Ch. P; Fiber Arts — B, P, P, P, B; Foods — P, B, P; Photography — B, R, P, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P, P; Ashlynn Hermesch — Horticulture — R. Michael Hermesch — Foods — RES Ch. P, W, R, B, P; Horticulture — R, R, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — P; All Poultry Classes — B, B, R; All Rabbit Classes — Ch. P, B, P, B, B, R; Rabbit Showmanship — Ch. P. Rayya Hermesch — Clothing and Textiles — B, B; Fiber Arts — Ch. P; Foods — R, P, P, P, B; Horticulture — R, R, B; Fashion Revue — B; All Poultry Classes — B, B, B; All Rabbit Classes — RES Ch. P, R, B, P, B, R, B, B, P, R, B, P; Rabbit Showmanship — Ch. P. Ethan Ibendahl — Foods-Ch. P, B, P; Photography — R.
Irina Ibendahl — Photography — B, P, R; Poultry Eggs — B, B. Isaac Ibendahl — Photography — Ch. P, P; Self-Determined, Notebooks — RES Ch. P; Dehydrated Foods — Ch. B, B. Caleb Lancaster — Energy Management — B. Levi Lancaster — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Woodworking — B. Ava Morgan — Entomology — P; Family Studies — B; Fiber Arts — B, B; Foods — B, B, B; Forestry and Wildlife — P; Geology — Ch. P; Horticulture — B, B, B; Photography — RES Ch. P, B, P, P, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B, P, P, P; Woodworking — B; All Poultry Classes — RES Ch. P, R, R. Clara Morgan — Family Studies — B; Fiber Arts — RES Ch. P, P; Forestry and Wildlife — RES Ch. P; Geology — P; Horticulture — P, R, B, R; Photography — B, P, B, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P, B, P, B; Woodworking — B; All Poultry Classes — R, B. Grace Moulton — Photography — B,B,B,B, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — B,B.
Jayhawkers
4-H Club, Jayhawkers — Booths and Banners — Ch. P, P. Jake Fields — Woodworking — R. Noelle Fordham — Clothing and Textiles — B; Fiber Arts — B, P; Foods — P, R, B, B, B, B; Horticulture — B, B, P, P; Photography — B, P, P, P, P; Self-Determined, Notebooks — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P, P, P; All Poultry Classes — Ch. P,RES Ch. P, P, R, B, R, R; Poultry Eggs — RES Ch. P. Benjamin Foster — Dairy Goats — RES Ch. B, B, B, B, B, B, B, B, B, B, B; Dairy Goats Showmanship — Ch. B; All Poultry Classes — Ch. B,Ch. B, R, B,RES Ch. B; Poultry Eggs — R. Colton Kincaid — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Halle Kincaid — Foods — R; Home Environment — RES Ch. P; Photography — B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Landon Kincaid — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Mandy Kincaid — Foods — B, B, B; Photography — P, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — B. Taylor Kincaid — Foods — P, B, P; Photography — B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — B.
Elley Sanders — Foods — P, B, B, P; Photography — B, B, B, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P, P, B, B, B. Hayden Sanders — Foods — P, R, B; Photography — B, P, P, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P, B, B; Woodworking — B, R. Maggie Sanders — Foods — RES Ch. P, B, B; Photography — B, B, B, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B, B. Elizabeth SinghDhillon — Foods — B, P, B; Horticulture — B, P, P, R, B; Photography — P, B, B, P, P; Self-Determined, Notebooks- B; Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P, B; All Poultry Classes — R, R, R; All Rabbit Classes — R, B, R, P, B; Rabbit Showmanship — Ch. P. Kaden SinghDhillon — Foods — B, P, P; Horticulture — P, B, B, B; Photography — B, P, P, B, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, P; All Poultry Classes — R, B, B; All Rabbit Classes — B, R. Kaycee SinghDhillon — Foods — B, P, B; Horticulture — RES Ch. P, B, B, R, P; Photography — P, B, B, P, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — RES Ch. P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P, B, P, P; Woodworking — P; All Poultry Classes — R, R, R; Poultry Showmanship — RES Ch. P; All Rabbit Classes — R, R, B, R; Rabbit Showmanship — RES Ch. B.
August Stutzman — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — R; Home Environment — P; Horticulture — Ch. P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Breeding Swine — B; Market Swine — B; Swine Showmanship — B. Elsie Stutzman — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — R, B; Home Environment — Ch. P; Horticulture — B, B, B, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Breeding Swine — RES Ch. B; Market Swine — Ch. B, B; Swine Showmanship — B.
Kaw Valley
Amelliah Budreau — Foods — P, R, P; Photography — R, B, B, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P. Isabella Budreau — Foods — B, B, B, P; Photography — P, B, R, B, B; Fashion Revue — B. Jacob DeRouchey — Foods — Ch. P,RES Ch. P, P; Forestry and Wildlife — Ch. P; Horticulture — B, P, B, P, B; Market Swine-Ch. B; Swine Showmanship-RES Ch. B. James DeRouchey — Foods — Ch. P, B, B; Horticulture — P, P, P, P, B; Market Swine-Ch., GR Ch. B; Swine Showmanship — Ch. B. Jenna DeRouchey — Foods — Ch. P, P; Horticulture — B, B, P, R; Market Swine — RES Ch. B; Swine Showmanship — Ch. B. Corbin Fink — Breeding Swine — GR Ch. B; Market Swine — B, B; Swine Showmanship — B. Landon Flinn — All Horse Classes — RES GR Ch B, P, P, B, B, B, B, L, P, P, B. Logan Fulton — Foods — P, P; Woodworking — R. Gavin Hamman — Foods — P, P; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P; Breeding Swine — B; Market Swine — B; Swine Showmanship — B.
Karlie Hamman — Foods — RES Ch. P, P, P; Photography — B, P, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — P, P; Market Swine — RES Ch. B, B; Swine Showmanship — B. Elizabeth Herren — Foods — B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P; Fashion Revue — B. Gabi Herren — Photography — P, B, P, P; All Poultry Classes — B, R; Poultry Showmanship — Ch. P. Katherine Herren — Foods — B; Horticulture — P, P; All Poultry Classes — B, B; Poultry Showmanship — P. Dylan Higgins — Fashion Revue — B; Market Swine — Ch. B; Swine Showmanship — B. Hope Jacobs — Foods — B; Photography — B, R, W, P, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P. Sara Jacobs — Foods — P; Photography — B, P, B, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P, P. Colby Jones — Beef Showmanship — Ch. B; Breeding Beef — B; Market Beef — Ch. B,RES Ch. B; Photography — B, B; Fashion Revue — Ch. P; Breeding Swine — RES Ch. B; Market Swine — Ch., RES GR Ch. B; Swine Showmanship — Ch. B.
Emma Kearn — Foods — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P. MaizieNickel — Foods — B, P, P, B; Horticulture — Ch. P, P, P, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — Ch. P, B. Tasen Nickel — Foods — RES Ch. P, P, P, B, B. Horticulture — Ch. P, R, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P, P, P; Woodworking — R; Fashion Revue — Ch. P. Dax Palenske — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Hattie Palenske — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Addie Rookstool — Bucket-Fed Calf — Ch. B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — B; Market Sheep — RES Ch. B. Lakyn Rookstool — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — RES Ch. B; All Horse Classes — B, B, B, B, R, R, R, B, R, R; Breeding Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — RES Ch. B; Breeding Sheep — RES GR Ch. B, GR Ch. B; Sheep Showmanship — B.
Mason Rookstool — Market Beef — Ch., GR Ch. B; All Horse Classes — R, R, P, P, B, B, R, B, L, B; Breeding Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat — B, B; Market Sheep — Ch., GR Ch. B,GR Ch. B; Sheep Showmanship — Ch. B. Ben Schutter — Foods — B; Horticulture — B; Photography — B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Blane Schutter — Horticulture — B; Photography — P, B, P, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Leah Schutter — Fiber Arts — B; Foods — B; Horticulture — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Arden Sylvester — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Foods — P, B, P; Market Swine — B; Swine Showmanship — B. Austin Sylvester — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Foods — B, P, B; Market Swine — B; Swine Showmanship — RES Ch. B. Jordan Sylvester — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — RES Ch. B,RES Ch. B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B, P, B; All Horse Classes — B, P, B, B, P, B; Breeding Sheep — B, B; Market Sheep — Ch. B,RES Ch., RES GR Ch. B; Sheep Showmanship — Ch. B.
Kaw Valley — Foods, B. Cooper Weaber — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Market Swine — Ch. B, B; Swine Showmanship — Ch. B. Maddie Weaber — Beef Showmanship — RES Ch. B; Breeding Beef — Ch. B; Market Beef — RES Ch. B; Market Sheep — B, B; Sheep Showmanship — RES Ch. B. Wyatt Weaber — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — RES Ch. B; Meat Goat — B, B; Meat Goat Showmanship — RES Ch. B. Isaac Wilber — Energy Management — Ch. P; Foods — P, P, P; Horticulture — B; Photography — P, B, P, P, P; Fashion Revue- P. Isabella Wilber — Clothing and Textiles — Ch. P, P; Foods — P, B, B; Horticulture — B; Photography — R, B, R, B, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B; Fashion Revue — Ch. P,Ch. P. Dylan Zeit — Visual Arts and Crafts, P; Woodworking, P. Kolby Zeit — Self-Determined, Notebooks, B.
Lucky Leven
Jaydee Abitz — Breeding Beef — B; Market Beef — Ch., RES GR Ch. B; Foods — B; Photography — B, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B,B, B. Westin Abitz — Breeding Beef, B. Allie Blume — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — Ch. B; Foods — R, B, P; Home Environment — P; Horticulture — P, B, P, P; Photography — RES Ch. P, B, B, P, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — Ch. P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P; Fashion Revue — B; Poultry Eggs — Ch. P. Blake Blume — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — B; Entomology — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Poultry Eggs — B. Brenn Blume — Clothing and Textiles — B; Foods — P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — P. Brice Blume — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Kennan Breiner — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; All Horse Classes — P. Paige Freidline — Dairy Goats — Ch. B, B, B, B; Dairy Goats Showmanship — Ch. B; All Horse Classes — GR Ch. P, B, P, P, P, P, P, B, P, P, B, P, P, P.
Sariah Haller-Reed — Photography — B, P, P, B; Dairy Goats — B; Dairy Goats Showmanship — RES Ch. B; All Horse Classes — GR Ch. B, B, P, P, P, B, B, B, B, B, P, B, P; All Poultry Classes — B; Poultry Showmanship — P. Shayne Haller-Reed — Photography — P, R, P, P, B; Dairy Goats — B, B, B, B; Dairy Goats Showmanship — RES Ch. B; All Horse Classes — RES GR Ch B, P, B, P, B, B, B, P, R, P, P, P, B; All Poultry Classes — RES Ch. P, R; Poultry Eggs — B, R; Poultry Showmanship — P. Sadie Hartwich — Foods — R; Visual Arts and Crafts — P,B; Fashion Revue — B. Alayna Hinton — Clothing and Textiles — Ch. P, P; Fiber Arts — RES Ch. P; Foods — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Fashion Revue — Ch. P, P. Emma Jones — Visual Arts and Crafts — P,P. Evelyn Jones — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — Ch. B,RES Ch. B; Market Beef — B; Clothing and Textiles — P; Horticulture — B; Photography — B, B, B, P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B, P.
Lucky Leven — Booths and Banners — Ch. P; Foods — B. Elyse Louderback — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — B, B; Foods — B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — RES Ch. P; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P, P; Market Sheep — B; Sheep Showmanship — B. Joel Louderback — Self-Determined, Notebooks — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Market Sheep — R, R; Sheep Showmanship — B. Evie Manes — Foods — B. Clara McVay — Foods — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — P; Market Sheep — B. Marie McVay — Foods — P,B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Woodworking — B; Fashion Revue — P; Breeding Sheep — B; Sheep Showmanship — B. Charlie Meinhardt — Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Ethan Meinhardt — Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Lane Meinhardt — Woodworking — R; Market Swine — RES Ch. B; Swine Showmanship — B. Mackenzie Meinhardt — Photography — R, P, P, B; Market Swine — B, B; Swine Showmanship — B.
Hailie Muinson — All Rabbit Classes — B, R, P, B, B, B, B, B, R, R, R, P, B; Rabbit Showmanship — RES Ch. P. Karlee Murray — Bucket — Fed Calf — B; Horticulture — P, B, P; Photography — B, P, P, B; All Horse Classes — R, B, R, B, R. Page Nelson — Breeding Swine — B; Market Swine — B, B; Swine Showmanship — B. Andrew Norris — Foods — P; Forestry and Wildlife — R; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Kylee Norris — Fiber Arts — P; Horticulture — P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Woodworking — R. Elsie Rickstrew — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — Ch. B,RES Ch. B; Foods — P, P; Breeding Sheep — B, B; Market Sheep — R, B; Sheep Showmanship — RES Ch. B. Hayes Rickstrew — Beef Showmanship — Ch. B; Breeding Beef — Ch. B; Foods — B; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P. Liberty Sharpe — Photography — R, B, P, B, R. Kassidy Smith — Foods — B, B, B; Home Environment — P; Horticulture — R; Photography — P, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P; Fashion Revue — B;, Breeding Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat Showmanship — B; Breeding Swine — B; Market Swine — R, R; Swine Showmanship — B.
Tyler Smith — Foods — R; Photography — P, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat Showmanship — R. Brooklyn Watson — Foods — B, P, P; Horticulture — P, P; Photography — B, B, B, P, B; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P. Emilia Wilkerson — Home Environment — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P.
Olsburg Boosters
Kayla Bigham — Fiber Arts — P; Photography — RES Ch. P, B, P, P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P, B, B, P; Fashion Revue — P; All Horse Classes — P, P, B, R, P, P, B, P, B, B, P. Maggie Bryant — Entomology — P; Fiber Arts — B, B, P, P; Foods — P, B, P; Forestry and Wildlife — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, B, P; Woodworking — B; Fashion Revue — B, P. Maisie Bryant — Fiber Arts — P. Taylor Bryant — Clothing and Textiles — B, B; Entomology — P; Fiber Arts — Ch. P; Foods — B, B, R; Forestry and Wildlife — P; Self-Determined, Notebooks — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, B, B, P; Woodworking — B; Fashion Revue — RES Ch. P, P. Adelyn Buchanan — Geology — RES Ch. P,RES Ch. P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Brody Buchanan — Geology — Ch. P,RES Ch. P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Clay Buchanan — Geology — P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P. Clayton Budenbender — Photography — RES Ch. P, R; Market Sheep — R; Sheep Showmanship — R.
Allie Dumler — Foods — B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P, B. Elise Dumler — Foods — P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, P. Lydia Dumler — Fiber Arts — Ch. P; Foods — P, P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Bryce Hoeltzel — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Breeding Swine — B; Market Swine — B, B; Swine Showmanship — B. Ella Hoeltzel — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Photography — Ch. P, B, P, P, P; Breeding Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — B. Blake Jones — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Market Beef — Ch. B; Woodworking — B; Market Sheep — B; Sheep Showmanship — R. Vanessa Jones — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Clothing and Textiles — Ch. P, P; Fiber Arts — P; Foods — P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Fashion Revue — Ch. P,Ch. P; Breeding Sheep — R; Market Sheep — RES Ch. B,RES Ch. B; Sheep Showmanship — B; Shepherd’s Lead — Ch. P.
Emma Kasselman — Horticulture — P; Photography — B, B, P, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P. Grady Kasselman — 4-H STEM — B; Foods — P. Ida Kasselman — Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P. Colt Laflin — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — GR Ch. B. Ellie Laflin — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Photography — B, R, R, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Gus Laflin — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B. Tate Laflin — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Emma Jean Milsap — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Horticulture — Ch. P; Photography — R, R; All Horse Classes — RES GR Ch P, R, P, B, P, P, P, B, B, P, R, B, B, B; All Poultry Classes — Ch. P,RES Ch. P; Poultry Eggs — B; Poultry Showmanship — P; Adelyn Oakes — 4-H STEM — Ch. P; Fashion Revue — P. Corinne Withroder — Geology — Ch. P. Latham Withroder — Geology — RES Ch. P. Brooklyn Zoeller — Photography — P, B, B, B, P. Landry Zoeller — Photography — Ch. P, R, P, P, B; Market Swine — R, B.
Shining Star
Sydney Blaske — Foods — Ch. P, B; Horticulture — B, P, P; Photography — P, P, R, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P. Max Krause — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; All Poultry Classes — B, R; Poultry Showmanship — B; Market Swine — R, R; Swine Showmanship — B. Sadie Krause — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Foods — P, B; Photography — B, P, B, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, B; Market Swine — R; Swine Showmanship — B. Tatum Lara — Foods — P; Horticulture — P, B, P; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — R; All Poultry Classes — RES Ch. B,RES Ch. P, B, P, B; Poultry Eggs — B; Market Swine — B; Swine Showmanship — B. Carter Manuel — Foods — B, P; Photography — B, B, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Cody Pennington — Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P, B; All Poultry Classes — Ch. P, B; Poultry Showmanship — Ch. P. Ty Pennington — Geology — Ch. P; Self-Determined, Notebooks — P; All Poultry Classes — R, B, R, B, P; Poultry Showmanship — P.
Wyatt Pennington — All Poultry Classes — Ch. P,Ch. P,Ch. P, B, B, B; Poultry Showmanship — P. Vo-Ag — B. Airaden Shankland — Foods — B, B; Photography — B, P, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Fashion Revue — B; Market Swine — R; Swine Showmanship — B. Ryeli Shankland — Foods — R, B; Photography — B, R, B, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Fashion Revue — R. Shining Star — Booths and Banners — RES Ch. P.
Triple V
4-H Club, Triple-V — Booths and Banners — R; Blaine Blaske — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — Ch. B,RES Ch. B; Foods — P, B, P; Forestry and Wildlife — B. Zabel Collins — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Foods — RES Ch. P, B, P; Photography — B, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — Ch. P. Delaney Figge — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Market Beef — B; Photography — Ch. P, P, P, B; All Horse Classes — RES GR Ch P, B, P, P, R, P, B, B, P, R, P; Breeding Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — RES Ch. B; Breeding Sheep — B; Market Sheep — Ch. B; Sheep Showmanship — B. Lane Figge — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, P. Tyree Figge — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — Ch. B, B; Market Beef — B; Photography — B; All Horse Classes — R, R, P, B, B, R; Breeding Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat Showmanship — B.
Waylon Figge — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P. Wyatt Figge — Beef Showmanship — B; Market Beef — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Camdyn Fordham — Foods — B, B; Photography — B, B, B, B, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Colby Fordham — Foods — R, R; Photography — Ch. P, P, B, R. Emmarsyn Fordham — Foods — R, W, B; Photography — B, R, R, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, B, P. Kinsley Fordham — Foods — B, R, B; Photography — B, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B, B. LJ Koelzer — Market Swine — RES Ch. B, B; Swine Showmanship — B. Monty Meyerkorth — Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — R. Rayna Meyerkorth — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — B. Allie Perry — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — B; Foods — P, B, P, B; Photography — RES Ch. P, B, B, P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P, B; Fashion Revue — P; Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat Showmanship — B.
Faith Perry — Beef Showmanship — RES Ch. B; Breeding Beef — B; Clothing and Textiles — B; Foods — B, P, B, P; Photography — B, B, B, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — RES P, P; Fashion Revue — P, P; Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat Showmanship — B. Alyssa Rager — Foods — Ch. P, R; Visual Arts and Crafts — B, B. Wyatt Rager — Foods — B, P; Forestry and Wildlife — P. John Rickard — Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Lucy Rickard — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — Ch. P, P, B. Mitchell Schwartz — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — R. Ellie Starns — Foods — B; Horticulture — RES Ch. P, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Woodworking — B. Emily Wrosch — Visual Arts and Crafts — P; Breeding Sheep — R; Market Sheep — R.
Westy Trailblazers
Payten Abitz — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — RES Ch. B, B. Kiersten Blankley — Foods — R; Photography — B, B, B, B, P. David Blocker — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; 4-H STEM-RES Ch. P; Foods — B, B; Self-Determined, Notebooks — B. Lauren Blocker — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Clothing and Textiles — P; Foods — B, P, R; Self-Determined, Notebooks — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — P, P; Fashion Revue — B, P. Zachary Dye — Photography — R, B, B, B, R; All Poultry Classes — R; Poultry Showmanship — P; Market Swine — R. Grace Fike — Beef Showmanship — B; Breeding Beef — RES Ch. B, B. H’akan Harris — Visual Arts and Crafts — B, P, P; All Poultry Classes — B, B; Poultry Showmanship — RES Ch. P. Raefyn Harris — All Poultry Classes — RES Ch. P, B, B; Poultry Showmanship — B. Cassandra Keck — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Breeding Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat Showmanship — R; All Poultry Classes — B,RES Ch. P, R; Poultry Showmanship — B.
Megsie Keck — Foods — P; Photography — RES Ch. P, R, R, R, B; Visual Arts and Crafts — B; Breeding Meat Goat — R; Meat Goat Showmanship — B; All Poultry Classes — R, R; Poultry Showmanship — B; All Rabbit Classes — R; Rabbit Showmanship-RES Ch. B. Ashlynne King — Bucket-Fed Calf — B; Photography — B, R, B, B, B; All Horse Classes — P, P. Clayton King — Visual Arts and Crafts — L. Madelyn Liebsch — Foods — B, B; Fashion Revue — P; All Poultry Classes — Ch. P, B. Tyler Liebsch — Photography — P, P; Visual Arts and Crafts — B. Laney Marple — Market Swine — B. Allison Moser — Breeding Beef — RES Ch. B; Clothing and Textiles — RES Ch. P. Kara Riffel — Breeding Meat Goat — B; Meat Goat — B, B; Meat Goat Showmanship — Ch. B. William Roe — Forestry and Wildlife — L. Westy Trailblazers — Booths and Banners — B.
