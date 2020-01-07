Presented in first person by Historian Ken McClintock
2020 Kaw Mission Councils, “Military on the Santa Fe Trail,” will be the theme for this years series of lectures and events focused on the rich history of military on the Santa Fe Trail. The first Kaw Mission Council will be the Friends of Kaw Heritage Annual Meeting with Historian Ken McClintock presenting in first person Charles Henry Buercklin: Kearney’s “Army of the West.”
Charles Henry Buercklin (1821-1909) emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1846. In 1847 he joined an Illinois infantry regiment, trained at Fort Leavenworth, and passed through Council Grove en route to Santa Fe during the Mexican War. At the time he passed through Council Grove, he noted that it had but one store [the Boone and Hamilton trading post operated by Seth Hays] and an Indian Camp.
The Illinois regiment was a part of Gen. Kearney’s Army of the West, sent to capture New Mexico—which was accomplished without firing a shot. In 1905, Buercklin composed a handwritten autobiography, describing, among other things, his experiences along the Santa Fe Trail, in New Mexico, and his return to Fort Leavenworth at the end of the war in 1848. One of those experiences was observing Francis X. Aubrey crossing the floodwaters at Pawnee Fork on his record-setting ride from Santa Fe to Independence.From Illinois, Buercklin moved to northwest Arkansas, where he established a gunsmith and blacksmith shop. During the Civil War, he was a member of the local militia.
During the renovation and reinterpretation project at the Kaw Mission State Historic Site, most of the programs will be held at The Carnegie, 303 West Main, Council Grove, Ks. And will begin at 2 p.m. unless otherwise advertised differently. The 2020 Kaw Mission Councils are sponsored by the Friends of Kaw Heritage and the Morris County Historical Society. There is a $3 suggested donation; free refreshments will be served after the program. For more information contact the site administrator at 620-767-5410; mark.brooks@ks.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.