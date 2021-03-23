PTSO Investigates Theft

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4600 block of K-99 Highway, rural Wamego on March 15, for the report of a theft of a white 2001 GMC G2500 van with an attached silver in color 2008 Titan 18’ flatbed dove tailed trailer containing a 2008 Polaris Ranger XP 900 EPS black in color UTV, said Sheriff Shane Jager in a press release.
It is believed the van, trailer and UTV were taken sometime around 6 a.m.
The Potawatomi Tribal Police recovered the 2001 GMC van on March 15 in Jackson County. The trailer and UTV are still missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Darrin Stewart at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip via the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
