The Wamego Red Raiders repeat as the Regional Champions, thanks to Friday night's 34-7 win over Augusta.
The game started out as a defensive scrum, with neither team scoring in the first period.
However, the Raider defense forced a quick turnover on downs to start the second, and converted on the opportunity when Hayden Oviatt took a two yard quarterback keeper into the end zone. Noah Ficke's kick put the score at 7-0 with 9:50 on the timer.
Wamego was able to score six minutes later on a 15 yard Oviatt scamper and Ficke's kick to go up 14-0.
Augusta answered back with the Oriole's only touchdown on the night, a 19-yard run from Sebastian Flower. With the PAT, the visitors had cut Wamego's lead to 14-7 with 1:10 left in the half.
The Raiders made good use of that minute, taking four snaps to set up a 22 yard touchdown pass to Ledjor Rowden. Ficke's kick gave Wamego a 21-7 lead as the Raiders headed into the locker room.
Wamego took the ball to start the second half, and marched it down the field for yet another Oviatt keeper. The kick failed, but the Raider still enjoyed a 27-7 lead, which is where the third quarter ended.
The final score of the game came early in the fourth quarter, with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Oviatt to Hayden Johnson who snagged the ball in the end zone. Ficke split the uprights and Wamego moved ahead 34-7. That score stood for the final 10 minutes of the game.
WHS Coach Weston Moody credited much of the night's win to the defense. The Raiders had two picks in the game – from Drew Pettay and Dawson Tajchman – along with a late sack by Wyatt Burgess and Colyer Brummett.
“We struggled in the first couple of plays,” Moody said. “Everybody has our film, they know exactly what to do to us defensively. We knew it was going to take a little bit of time. But our defense was stellar. I was worried about that too, since Augusta hasn't scored less than 20 points all year. They are easily one of the best teams we've played this year.
“It's good to win,” he continued. “It's even better to win in the playoffs. This was fun, and we'll try and repeat it next time. I think they were hungry tonight. Last year, I felt like it (regional win) was such a big accomplishment, but now I think they are hungry for more.”
More will come in the form of sectional game where Wamego, now at 9-1, will host Andover Central, also 9-1, next Friday night. Andover Central advanced due to its 49-10 win over Towanda-Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.