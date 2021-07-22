Wamego Police Department
The Wamego Police Department doesn’t have a call log from last week, as a result of their transfer of overnight calls to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Marys Fire Department
Wednesday, July 14
05:19, Medical
Thursday, July 15
05:56, Non Injury MVA
08:09, Medical
Friday, July 16
11:57, Medical
