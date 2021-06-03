Wamego Police Dept

Monday, May 24

1817, Vehicle accident, non injury 200 Blk

2007, Domestic battery, 100 Blk Riverview

2121, Medical, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr

2200, Harassment, 400 Blk Elm St

Friday, May 28

0852, Agency assist, 700 Blk Genn Rd

1205, Found property, 100 Blk 4th St

1242, Theft, 200 Blk Maple st

St. Marys Fire Dept

Monday, May 17

01:11, Thunderstorm Watch

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.