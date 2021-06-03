Wamego Police Dept
Monday, May 24
1817, Vehicle accident, non injury 200 Blk
2007, Domestic battery, 100 Blk Riverview
2121, Medical, 2000 Blk Grandview Dr
2200, Harassment, 400 Blk Elm St
Friday, May 28
0852, Agency assist, 700 Blk Genn Rd
1205, Found property, 100 Blk 4th St
1242, Theft, 200 Blk Maple st
St. Marys Fire Dept
Monday, May 17
01:11, Thunderstorm Watch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.