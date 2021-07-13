Maverick William

Mark and Kate Reese, Gardner, Kansas, announce the birth of their son, Maverick William. He was

born April 15, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. Welcoming him home were his

sister Riley, 5, and brother, Hudson, 3.

Maverick’s paternal grandparents are Rick and Mary Ellen (Poell) Reese, St. Marys, Kansas.

Maternal grandparents are Bill Oswald, Overland Park, Kansas and Jayme and John Donaldson, Clinton, Missouri.

Maternal great grandmother is Jackie McFadden, Iola, Kansas.

Maternal great grandfather is Milton Oswald, Overland Park, Kansas.

