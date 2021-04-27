The Rock Creek High School competed in the first virtual Regional Envirothon on April 14.
The county teams are sponsored by the Pottawatomie County Conservation District. The Envirothon is an environmental high school educational competition that is organized and coordinated by numerous Conservation Districts.
Students train and test in the topics of Soils/Land Use, Forestry, Wildlife, Aquatics Ecology and a Current Environmental Issue. The issue for this year is “Water Resource Management: Local Control and Local Solutions.” Students studied information and viewed five video presentations prior to this Regional contest. Twenty teams competed in the contest and Rock Creek High School, who had two teams compete placed 5th and 14th. The team from Manhattan High School took the top honors, Madison High School placed second and Mission Valley High School received third place.
Rock Creek High School is advised by David Holliday. The highest scoring team from each school can compete in the 30th Annual Kansas Envirothon held virtually on April 28.
The qualifying Mustang team consists of Ben Wick, Connor Walker, Seth Figge, Charlie Killingsworth and Brendon Smith. The second team consisted of Tucker Gibbs, Justin Gerber, Cody Louquet, Lucas Bergren and JT Ross.
