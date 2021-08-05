Rossville will hold its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend with activities starting on August 6. The schedule of events is listed below:
Friday, August 6
Activities at Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium
5:15 p.m. — 6 p.m. — RHS Band Performance
5:30 p.m. — Watermelon Feed (sponsored by: Rossville Healthcare and Rehab)
6 p.m. — Corn Eating Contest & Tallest Corn Contest
General Activities at Park
4 p.m. — 8 p.m. — Craft Booths, horse rides, face painting, dunk tank, etc.
5 p.m. — 8 p.m. — Bounce Houses in the Park- FREE
5 p.m. — 10 p.m. — Beer Garden in the Park (in designated beer garden only)
7 p.m. — 11 p.m. The Brit Stokes Band (Live Music in the Park)
Saturday, August 7
7:30 p.m. — 9 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast
7:30 a.m. — Tall Corn 5K (Contact: Mindy Wilson)
8 a.m. — Softball Tournament
9 a.m. — Craft Booths in the Park
9 a.m. — Biscuits and Gravy (RJH Cheerleaders)
9 a.m. — Kids Parade
10 a.m. — Main Street Grand Parade (Contact: Misti Taylor)
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Craft Booths in the Park
11 a.m. — Topeka Drum Line in the Park
11 a.m. — Beer Garden in the Park
1 p.m. — 3 p.m. — Animal Wonders
6 p.m. — 12 a.m. — Tall Corn Street Dance (Main Street)
Sunday, August 8
8 a.m. — Community Worship (Andrick Park)
9:30 a.m. — Softball in the Park
12 p.m. — Pool Party (Rossville Pool)
1 p.m. — Horseshoe Tournament
