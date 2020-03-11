The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) is aware of rumors of positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the county. These rumors  are false.

At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Riley County. RCHD routinely investigates infectious  diseases and takes preventative measures, based on CDC guidance, to minimize  the spread of disease. The Riley County Health Department will only report  confirmed cases of infectious  disease and will promptly inform the public if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Riley County.

You can take preventative actions to protect yourself and fellow  Riley Countians from illness, including COVID-19, by following these steps:

•    Practice good hand hygiene

•    Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth  with unwashed hands

•    Avoid close contact to people who are sick

•    Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw  it in the trash

•    Stay home if you are experiencing fever, cough, or other symptoms of illness

•    Clean surfaces with a disinfectant, especially if those surfaces have been touched by someone who is sick

If you feel sick with  fever, cough or difficulty breathing, and have traveled to areas where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has traveled and has been sick with similar symptoms, in the last 14 days, call your healthcare  provider.

To stay informed with the most up-to-date information:

•    Visit the RCHD novel coronavirus  webpage: http://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19

•    Visit the KDHE novel coronavirus  webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm

•    Call the KDHE novel coronavirus  hotline: 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID-19@ks.gov

