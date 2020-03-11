The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) is aware of rumors of positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the county. These rumors are false.
At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Riley County. RCHD routinely investigates infectious diseases and takes preventative measures, based on CDC guidance, to minimize the spread of disease. The Riley County Health Department will only report confirmed cases of infectious disease and will promptly inform the public if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Riley County.
You can take preventative actions to protect yourself and fellow Riley Countians from illness, including COVID-19, by following these steps:
• Practice good hand hygiene
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoid close contact to people who are sick
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash
• Stay home if you are experiencing fever, cough, or other symptoms of illness
• Clean surfaces with a disinfectant, especially if those surfaces have been touched by someone who is sick
If you feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, and have traveled to areas where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has traveled and has been sick with similar symptoms, in the last 14 days, call your healthcare provider.
To stay informed with the most up-to-date information:
• Visit the RCHD novel coronavirus webpage: http://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19
• Visit the KDHE novel coronavirus webpage: http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm
• Call the KDHE novel coronavirus hotline: 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID-19@ks.gov
