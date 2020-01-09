MANHATTAN, KAN. – From December 26th through January 1st the Riley County Police Department joined other local and state police agencies across Kansas in a concentrated effort to remove drunk and other drugged drivers from the roads. ‘Taking Down DUI,’ is a campaign facilitated by the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Six drivers were arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Forty-six drivers were issued citations for other traffic infractions.
We would like to thank the Kansas Department of Transportation for providing the funding for the additional enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.