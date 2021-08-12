100 Years Ago
Wamego Reporter
August 18, 1921
Visit the Hospital Friday. Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 19, is the date of the formal opening of the Genn Hospital, and the anniversary of the date on which work was commenced on the construction of the building. It is the finest example of community enterprise anywhere around here and was made possible, by the generosity and far sightedness of Mr. J.T. Genn. The cost of the grounds and walks etc., was $2,531.78, cost of the building and equipment was 25,210.60. This does not include anything donated, such as room furnishings, electric light, fixtures, etc. The total cost is around $30,000. The hospital is complete except for some small furnishings needed and it is hoped that they will all be contributed this week.
Clean-up Notice. All citizens of Wamego are hereby notified to clean up their premises, cut the weeds on their premises and in the adjoining streets and alleys, put lime on places were water stands, remove any filth or decaying matter. This is a precautionary measure, induced by the near approach of contagious diseases, and must be attended to promptly. The Board of Health will make an inspection in a few days and any premises needing attention will get it. GEO. W. JENKINS, Mayor
Welcome to Farmers. The date of the Annual Picnic of the Farmer's Unions of Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee Counties is next Thursday, Aug. 25, and Wamego's park is the place. They have invited Wamego to picnic with them and Wamego has accepted and will close up at 1 o'clock and spend the afternoon in the park … and we ill all be there. Mayor Jenkins has requested all places of business to close from 1 to 6 p.m. and for the people to spend the afternoon in the park.
Social and Personal. Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel Noll were in Topeka Monday. Miss Jane Zane, of Kansas City, is visiting Miss Sarah Ruby. Mrs. N. Balderson and sons, Loran and Dale, went to Excelsior Springs Monday. Mrs. S. Baldwin was down from Manhattan this week attending Chautauqua.
One Comfort To Wamego. Mrs. S.D. Pardee, of Wamego, is the matron of Wamego's City Park. She is one of the best comforts of Wamego. During the storm of August 16, 1921, when the children of the Junior Chautauqua were ordered out of the tent, they went in all directions, but I think those that went to the Rest House in the park, were comforted the most. Mrs. Pardee was like a mother to every child during the storm. She is also very kind to the tourists and visitors who come to the park. Wamego should appreciate her more than ever after what she did for the children the day of the storm. From a girl that was there.
75 Years Ago
Wamego Reporter
August 22, 1946
Is Wamego Airminded? It is squarely up to Wamego to say now whether they want to get in line with facilities to participate in air travel or see it go around to other places. The last congress made liberal appropriations to encourage the building of local airports … Assurances have been given, unofficially, that a Wamego airport will receive favorable consideration. And the point is this – now is the time.
V.F.W. Rodeo at Wamego. It's been a long, long time since Wamego had a rodeo – and never right in the heart of town. But it will be here and performances will be held Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in the city park. The Rodeo is brought to Wamego by the Kaw Valley Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The Vets will put the net proceeds from this affair into their building fund. This rodeo carries one hundred head of stock besides the portable pens, chutes, etc. “Ferdinand, the Bull”, heads the list. He is a 1700-pound Brahma.
Spectacular Fire Monday. A fire sarting at about 7 p.m. Monday at the oil loading station of the Reno Construction Co., three blocks east of the stop light, and west of the Highway Division offices, caused a heavy loss, besides painful burns to George Rodcap, of Meriden, and Mark Baker, of Wamego. They were taken to Genn Hospital for treatment. The fire started at the plant situated east of the various oil company's storage tanks.
Wamego High Athletic Prospects. Prospects are bright for another successful year in athletics with a nucleus of lettermen returning in each sport. Athletes of the caliber of Bussart, Buatte, Riat and others will be missed during the coming year, but with many underclassmen coming along rapidly, the Red Raiders should be able to old their own in fast competition. The returning lettermen from last y ear in football are Donald Banks, Jack Deweese, Tom Perkins, Jerry Swords, Jim Sackrider, Mattie Loftus, Harry Shortt and Earl Daylor.
School Reorganization Reaches District 19. Wamego and District No. 19 have watched the various reorganization movements in Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties with a more or less detached interest. But on Friday, August 30, it comes right home. The Reorganization Boards of both counties will meet at the Grade School Building in Wamego to consider the consolidation of Districts 19, 79, 32 and 102 in this county and Districts 1, 2 and 71 in Wabaunsee County.
50 Years Ago
Wamego Times
August 19, 1971
Ed Pugh To Study Law. Ed Pugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Pugh, Wamego, is among the 201 men and women admitted to the freshman class of the School of Law at the University of Kansas for 1921-72. The first-year students were chosen from more than 1,400 applicants to K.U.'s law school. The number includes 29 women, the most ever in a freshman law class at K.U.
Scholarship to Doperalski. Nick Doperalski, Wamego, has received the Doc Meredith Scholarship, sponsored by merchants of Emporia. The scholarship, named after the Emporia scoutmaster, is worth $250 plus a $1,000 loan … Doperalski received the scholarship because of outstanding work in scouting, including an Eagle Scout award, being an Order of the Arrow officer and a Lodge officer.
100 Years of I.O.O.F. Here. The 100th anniversary of the founding of IOOF in Wamego will be observed Saturday, Sept. 18, by Lodge No. 80. During the day a memorial stone will be dedicated in Wamego Cemetery in memory of IOOF and Rebekah Lodge members. A barbecued pig will be served at a picnic supper at the Wamego City Park shelterhouse with a program that evening. Leo Ebel, grand master of IOOF in Kansas, will give a review of the history of Oddfellowship in Wamego.
Personals. Mrs. Hubert Carlisle has moved back to her home at #### W. Seventh Street. She has been in Topeka this past winter and spring to be near her husband who is improving now with treatment at the Topeka Veterans' Administration. Mrs. Clyde Frank returned Friday after a week with her sister Mrs. Norman Thevenot of Ramsey, Ind. She also visited a borther, Owen Murr of New Albany, Ind., and another brother, Wilbur Murr in Mitchell, Ind. H.O. Dendurent left Sunday by plane for a week in Houston, Tex. Mrs. Dendurent and Mike took him to Kansas City. Mrs. Dendurent and Mike later attended church services at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Overland Park where Rev. Gilbert Meyer is associate pastor.
Maltese Cross. Mrs. Opal Grace welcomed 14 members of the Maltese Cross to her lovely home when they met for their August 13 meeting. Mrs. Irma Glotzbach presiding … For roll call each member chose her own topic. Some interesting articles were read and comments on news were given. Everyone had brought something to sell. Irma made a good auctioneer. The corps made $20 on the sale.
25 Years Ago
Wamego Times
August 22, 1996
KVA names Harris 'Teacher of the Year'. Robin Harris, family and consumer sciences teacher at Wamego Middle School, was named “New Teacher of the Year” for the state of Kansas during the summer conference of the Kansas Vocational Association (KVA) Summer Conference July 29-31, at Wichita.
Julene Sylvester county fair queen. Julene Sylvester, daughter of Leon and Janet Sylvester, Wamego, was recently crowned queen at the Pottawatomie County Fair Pageant in Onaga High School.
FHA members attend leadership conference. Members of the Wamego Middle School and High School FHA Chapters attended the FHA/HERO State Leadership Conference August 7-8, at Ft. Hays State University. Those attending included Ashleigh Neel, Jennifer Jepson, Beth Stubby, Erin Neel, Amanda Johnson, Kaylee Rauhut, Marcia Woodyard, Abby Rauhut, Kelli Culbertson, Jessica Zahn, Meghann Day, and advisors Robin Harris and Barb Sunley.
St. George FCE Meets. The St. George FCE meeting was in Black Jack American Legion, August 7. The flag salute and KAFCE Creed was recited. Roll Call was “Do you set goals for yourself?” Nine members attended Lila Clary, Mable Pugh, Marge Winklepeck, Doreen Howard, Ella Mae Howard, Colleen Budenbender, Mable Shaw, Sherry Powell and Edith Umscheid … The lesson was given by Colleen Budenbender and Doreen Howard, “Match Making and Setting Your Goals.”
County discusses employees program. Further discussion on the meritorious service program for county employees began the Aug. 19 Pottawatomie County Commission meeting. Pottawatomie County Public Works Director, Leon Hobson, asked county legal representative John Lang if it was legal for them to use county funds to pay for whatever type of recognition they deride to give. Lang replied there were no legal restrictions this type of activity, but he cautioned the giving of cash or bonds. Hobson said they had been looking at giving pins or plaques but preferred giving something more usable by the employees. Some of his suggestions were to give money, bonds or extra days off. It was decided that the county department heads will find out all employee length of service.
