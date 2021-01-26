Monday, Feb. 1: Swiss Steak, Au Gratin Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 2: GROUNDHOG DAY — Ribette, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 3: Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Celery Sticks, Fruit
Thursday, Feb. 4: Pork Chop, Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Friday, Feb. 5: Oven Fried Chicken, Potato Salad, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit
Monday, Feb. 8: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 9: Pulled Chicken, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, Feb. 11: Chef Salad, Cottage Cheese, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Friday, Feb. 12: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit, Bread
Monday, Feb. 15: PRESIDENT’S DAY — BBQ Meatballs, Buttered Noodles, Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 16: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 17: ASH WEDNESDAY — Fish, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, Feb. 18: Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, Dinner Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, Feb. 19: Salmon Pattie, Rice Pilaf, Peas, Bread, Fruit
Monday, Feb. 22: Goulash, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Feb. 23: Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 24: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Thursday, Feb. 25: Chili, Crackers, Celery Sticks, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit
Friday, Feb. 26: Fish, Potato Salad, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Fruit
