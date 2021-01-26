Monday, Feb. 1: Swiss Steak, Au Gratin Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 2: GROUNDHOG DAY — Ribette, French Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Celery Sticks, Fruit

Thursday, Feb. 4: Pork Chop, Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Friday, Feb. 5: Oven Fried Chicken, Potato Salad, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit

Monday, Feb. 8: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Pulled Chicken, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, Feb. 11: Chef Salad, Cottage Cheese, Garlic Bread, Fruit

Friday, Feb. 12: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit, Bread

Monday, Feb. 15: PRESIDENT’S DAY — BBQ Meatballs, Buttered Noodles, Carrots, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 16: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, Corn, Fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 17: ASH WEDNESDAY — Fish, Tater Tots, Baked Beans, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, Feb. 18: Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, Dinner Roll, Fruit, Cake

Friday, Feb. 19: Salmon Pattie, Rice Pilaf, Peas, Bread, Fruit

Monday, Feb. 22: Goulash, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, Feb. 24: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit

Thursday, Feb. 25: Chili, Crackers, Celery Sticks, Cinnamon Roll, Fruit

Friday, Feb. 26: Fish, Potato Salad, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Fruit

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.