Monday, March 1: Chicken Pattie on a Bun, Potato Wedges, Green Beans, Fruit

Tuesday, March 2: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, March 3: Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Celery Sticks, Fruit

Thursday, March 4: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Tossed Salad, Fruit

Friday, March 5: Fish, Coleslaw, Pickled Beets, Bread, Fruit

Monday, March 8: Turkey Vegetable Soup, Biscuit, Baked Apples

Tuesday, March 9: BBQ Ribette, Tater Tots, Carrot Coins, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, March 10: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, March 11: Pork Chop, Spinach Citrus Salad, Northern Beans, Bread, Fruit

Friday, March 12: Tuna Mac, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Monday, March 15: Turkey Tetrazzini, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, March 16: Sloppy Joes, Potato Wedges, Chuckwagon Corn, Fruit

Wednesday, March 17: Ranch Baked Chicken, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, March 18: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, Cake, Roll, Fruit

Friday, March 19: Salmon Pattie, Potato Salad, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Fruit

Monday, March 22: smothered Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, March 23: Hamburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit

Wednesday, March 24: Chicken Cutlets, Stuffing, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, March 25: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit

Friday, March 26: Fish, French Fries, Peas, Bread, Fruit

Monday, March 29: BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots/Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, March 30: Taco Burger, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips, Fruit

Wednesday, March 31: Ham Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Bread, Fruit

