Monday, March 1: Chicken Pattie on a Bun, Potato Wedges, Green Beans, Fruit
Tuesday, March 2: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, March 3: Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Celery Sticks, Fruit
Thursday, March 4: Chicken Salad Sandwich, Tossed Salad, Fruit
Friday, March 5: Fish, Coleslaw, Pickled Beets, Bread, Fruit
Monday, March 8: Turkey Vegetable Soup, Biscuit, Baked Apples
Tuesday, March 9: BBQ Ribette, Tater Tots, Carrot Coins, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, March 10: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, March 11: Pork Chop, Spinach Citrus Salad, Northern Beans, Bread, Fruit
Friday, March 12: Tuna Mac, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Monday, March 15: Turkey Tetrazzini, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, March 16: Sloppy Joes, Potato Wedges, Chuckwagon Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, March 17: Ranch Baked Chicken, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, March 18: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, Cake, Roll, Fruit
Friday, March 19: Salmon Pattie, Potato Salad, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Fruit
Monday, March 22: smothered Pork Chops, Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, March 23: Hamburger, French Fries, Baked Beans, Fruit
Wednesday, March 24: Chicken Cutlets, Stuffing, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, March 25: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Friday, March 26: Fish, French Fries, Peas, Bread, Fruit
Monday, March 29: BBQ Meatballs, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots/Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, March 30: Taco Burger, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips, Fruit
Wednesday, March 31: Ham Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Broccoli, Bread, Fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.