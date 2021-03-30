Thursday, April 1: Turkey Fritter on a Bun, Potato Salad, Sliced Tomatoes, Fruit
Friday, April 2: GOOD FRIDAY — Fish, Tater Tots, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit
Monday, April 5: Pork Chop, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, April 6: Hamburger on a Bun, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Fruit
Wednesday, April 7: BBQ Brisket, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, April 8: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Friday, April 9: Ribette, French Fries, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Monday, April 12: Baked Ziti, Cauliflower and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, April 13: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Tater Tots, Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, April 14: Swiss Steak, Buttered Golden Hominy, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, April 15: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Pulled Pork, Mashed Potatoes, Coleslaw, Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, April 16: Chicken Pattie Sandwich, Potato Salad, Pickled Beets, Fruit
Monday, April 19: Oven Baked Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, April 20: Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Celery Sticks, Fruit
Wednesday, April 21: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, April 22: Tuna Salad Sandwich, Sliced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Fruit
Friday, April 23: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Monday, April 26: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, April 27: Pulled Chicken, Au Gratin Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, April 28: Ham Steak, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, April 29: Mexican Casserole, Tossed Salad, Tortilla Chips, Fruit
Friday, April 30: Fish, Spinach Citrus Salad, Navy Beans, Bread, Fruit
