Tuesday, June 1: Pulled Pork, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, June 2: Goulash, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, June 3: BBQ Meatballs, Potato Wedges, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Friday, June 4: Ham and Beans, Coleslaw, Corn Bread, Fruit
Monday, June 7: Beef Taco Bake, Chuckwagon Corn, Tortilla Chips, Fruit
Tuesday, June 8: Hamburger on a Bun, French Fries, Seasoned Green Beans, Fruit
Wednesday, June 9: Ranch Baked Chicken, Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, June 10: Tater Tot Casserole, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit
Friday, June 11: Chili, Crackers, Celery, Cinnamon Rolls, Fruit
Monday, June 14: FLAG DAY — Tuna Noodle Casserole, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, June 15: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Buttered Corn, Potato Wedges, Fruit
Wednesday, June 16: Homemade Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Peas, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, June 17: Smothered Steak, Whipped Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, June 18: Breaded Pork Chop, Potato Salad, Tomato Wedges, Bread, Fruit
Monday, June 21: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, June 22: Fish, Tater Tots, Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, June 23: Swiss Steak, Rice Pilaf, Broccoli and Cauliflower, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, June 24: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Friday, June 25: Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips, Fruit
Monday, June 28: BBQ Ribette, Sweet Potato Fries, Lima Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, June 29: Smothered Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, June 30: Ham, Au Gratin Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
