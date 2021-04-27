Monday, May 3 : Tater Tot Casserole, Three Bean Salad, Roll, Pears
Tuesday, May 4: Chicken Salad with Grapes on a bun, Tossed Salad, Cucumbers and Onions, Fruit
Wednesday, May 5: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, May 6: Chef Salad, Cottage Cheese, Crackers, Muffin, Banana
Friday, May 7: Salmon Pattie, Au Gratin Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit, Cookie
Monday, May 10: Turkey a la King on a Biscuit, Broccoli, Baked Cinnamon Apples
Tuesday, May 11: Pork Chop, Sweet Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Bread, Rosy Applesauce
Wednesday, May 12: Cheesy Tuna Mac, Pickled Beets, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Peaches
Thursday, May 13: Oven Baked Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit
Friday, May 14: Ribette, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas, Sliced Tomatoes, Roll, Lime Pears
Monday, May 17: Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit
Tuesday, May 18: Pulled Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, May 19: Ham Steak, Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, May 20: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Salisbury Steak with Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Dinner Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, May 21: Hamburger on a Bun, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Orange
Monday, May 24: Swiss Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, May 25: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Au Gratin Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Fruit
Wednesday, May 26: Meatloaf, Baked Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, May 27: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Italian Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Friday, May 28: Fish, French Fries, Coleslaw, Bread, Fruit
Monday, May 31: MEMORIAL DAY — CLOSED
