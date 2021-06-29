Thursday, July 1: Breaded Pollock, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, Bread, Fruit

Friday, July 2: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Zucchini, Bread, Fruit

Monday, July 5: INDEPENDENCE DAY — CLOSED

Tuesday, July 6: Cheeseburger, Tater Tots, Buttered Corn, Fruit

Wednesday, July 7: Parmesan Baked Chicken, Au Gratin Potatoes, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, July 8: Baked Ziti, Italian Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Fruit

Friday, July 9: Herb Pork Chop, Rice Pilaf, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Monday, July 12: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Peas, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, July 13: Crustless Chicken Pot Pie, Cottage Cheese, Carrots, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, July 14: Pulled Pork, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, July 15: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Ham Steak, Scalloped Potatoes, Coleslaw, Roll, Fruit, Cake

Friday, July 16: Chicken Pattie, Mac and Cheese, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Fruit, Bread

Monday, July 19: Hearty Vegetable Soup, Tuna Salad Slider, Fruit

Tuesday, July 20: Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit

Wednesday, July 21: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit

Thursday, July 22: Homemade Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Capri Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Friday, July 23: Goulash, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Monday, July 26: BBQ Pork Ribette, French Fries, Buttered Corn, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, July 27: Swiss Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Baby Carrots, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, July 28: Southwest Chili Bake, Tossed Salad, Fruit

Thursday, July 29: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Seasoned Potato Wedges, Cottage Cheese, Peaches

Friday, July 30: Pub-Style Fish, Potato Salad, Tomato Wedges, Fruit, Bread

