Friday, Jan. 1: NEW YEAR’S DAY — CLOSED
Monday, Jan. 4: Pulled Chicken with a bun, Potato Salad, Cottage Cheese, Fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Hamburger with a bun, Potato Wedges, Pinto Beans, Fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Swiss Steak, Fiesta Rice, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, Jan. 7: Pork Chop, Sliced Tomatoes, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit
Friday, Jan. 8: BBQ Ribette, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Monday, Jan. 11: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Cauliflower and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Fish, Tater Tots, Pickled Beets, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, Jan. 14: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Friday, Jan. 15: Polish Sausage, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bread, Fruit
Monday, Jan. 18: MLK DAY — CLOSED
Tuesday, Jan. 19: Garden Vegetable Soup, Tuna Salad Sandwiches, Fruit Cup
Wednesday, Jan. 20: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, Jan. 21: Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Roll, Fruit, Cake
Friday, Jan. 22: BBQ Meatballs, Potato Wedges, Lima Beans, Bread, Fruit
Monday, Jan. 25: Salmon Pattie, Rice Pilaf, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 26: Goulash, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 27: Pulled Pork with a Bun, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Fruit
Thursday, Jan. 28: Taco Salad, Refried Beans, Tortilla Chips, Fruit
Friday, Jan. 29: Fish, Chuckwagon Corn, Potato Wedges, Bread, Fruit
