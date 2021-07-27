Monday, August 2: Turkey Tetrazzini, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, August 3: Tater Tot Casserole, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, August 4: Cheesy Tuna Mac, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, August 5: Oven Fried Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Friday, August 6: Chef Salad, Cottage Cheese, Crackers, Fruit
Monday, August 9: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, August 10: Ribette, Season Potato Wedges, Baby Carrots, Bread, Fruit
Wednesday, August 11: Smothered Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Capri Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, August 12: Ham and Beans, Cornbread, Fruit
Friday, August 13: Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Monday, August 16: Turkey Tetrazzini, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, August 17: Cheese Burger, French Fries, Chuckwagon Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, August 18: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit
Thursday, August 19: BIRTHDAY DINNER — Pulled Pork, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Cake, Roll, Fruit
Friday, August 20: Pub-Style Fish, Pickled Beets, Coleslaw, Bread, Fruit
Monday, August 23: Salmon Croquette, Cheesy Mashed Potatoes, Meadow Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, August 24: Sloppy Joe, Tater Tots, Corn, Fruit
Wednesday, August 25: Swiss Steak, Au Gratin Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit
Thursday, August 26: Beef Stew, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit
Friday, August 27: Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Fruit
Monday, August 30: Smoked BBQ Chicken, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans. Bread, Fruit
Tuesday, August 31: Baked Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit
