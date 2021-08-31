Wednesday, Sept. 1: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Peas and Carrots, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 2: Breaded Pollock, Tater Tots, Corn, Bread, Fruit

Friday, Sept. 3: Soft Tacos, Tossed Salad, Refried Beans, Fruit

Monday, Sept. 6: LABOR DAY — CLOSED

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Cheeseburger, Potato Salad, Pickled Beets, Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Oven-Fried Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 9: BBQ Smoked Chicken, Fiesta Rice, Pinto Beans, Bread, Fruit

Friday, Sept. 10: Chili Mac, Tossed Salad, Bread, Fruit

Monday, Sept. 13: Turkey and Noodles, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Salmon Pattie, Rice Pilaf, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Chicken Pattie Sandwich, Tossed Salad, Cottage Cheese, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 16: Ham with Pineapple, Sweet Potatoes, Peas, Bread, Fruit

Friday, Sept. 17: Pub-Style Fish, Potato Wedges, Corn, Bread, Fruit

Monday, Sept. 20: BBQ Meatballs, Spanish Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 21: Sloppy Joe, French Fries, Chuckwagon Corn, Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 22: Swiss Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread, Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 23: Tuna Casserole, Three Bean Salad, Bread, Fruit

Friday, Sept. 24: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Tossed Salad, Garlic Bread, Fruit

Monday, Sept. 27: Polish Sausage on a Bun, Sauerkraut, Mashed Potatoes, Bread, Fruit

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Pulled Pork Sandwich, Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Bread, Fruit

Wednesday, Sept. 29: Baked Fish, Tater Tots, Carrots, Fruit

Thursday, Sept. 30: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Fruit

