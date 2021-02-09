With the current higher commodity prices, you might be thinking you need to make a change to your Farm Bill elections, but experts encourage producers to keep in mind that the marketing year for any changes you are considering has not started yet. The marketing year for wheat runs June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022, and for fall-harvested crops, it runs September 1, 2021-August 31, 2022. Remember, it is a weighted national marketing year average (MYA) price. In addition, commodity prices have been low for the last several years, and the “guaranteed revenues” calculated with ARC-CO reflect a 14% deductible. As a result, this equates to a 14%+ county average yield loss before higher payments are received in ARC-CO versus PLC. The exceptions to this situation are soybeans and oats, which have historically had prices above their PLC reference prices.
- Currently, only one commodity, wheat, has a projected MYA price for 2021-22 below the PLC reference price for wheat of $5.50. Different sources have different projections, but the highest of those happens to be K-State, which is projecting $5.32. PLC payments are calculated by taking the difference between reference price and finalized MYA price farm PLC yield 0.85 wheat base acres. An Olympic average yield is calculated by removing the high and low county average yields from the past five years, and averaging the remaining three county average yields. For Pottawatomie County wheat, that is 48.31 bu/ac for 2021-22 calculations. If the county average wheat yield harvested in 2021 are equal to or under 41 bu/ac, ARC-Co would make a larger payment, but that is a 14%+ yield loss, as mentioned above. Therefore, we predict that the PLC program is more likely to make a payment, and a larger payment than the ARC-Co program. However, in hindsight, our prediction will be “wrong” if our county experiences significant yield loss, such as with drought. This process is much like many other farming decisions where the best you can do is make an educated guess. All the producers I consulted with last year elected to put wheat base acres in PLC. So given the predictions above, no change would be needed/suggested.
Below is a brief general recommendation and explanation for the other commodity crops. Ultimately, if you consulted with me and followed recommendations last year, I would suggest you remain in the same elections for the upcoming 2021-22 marketing year. K-State and I ended up being “right” for all commodity elections last year. Given the current and predicted conditions, I would expect fewer and lower payments for 2020-21 and 2021-22, no matter which program you elect.
Grain Sorghum – PLC (rarely ARC-CO)
Predicted and current prices are very high, which would result in no PLC payments, but “normally” price more closely follows corn. PLC reference price for grain sorghum is also $.25 higher than corn, which means grain sorghum PLC elections make payments at a higher MYA price than corn. Rarely are county grain sorghum yields over 14% under county average since grain sorghum has fewer total acres and is more drought tolerant than corn.
Irrigated Corn (any historical irrigation on FSA farm #) – PLC
Irrigated corn never has yield losses as a county average in excess of 14%.
Non-irrigated Corn – PLC (possibly ARC-CO) — Most unpredictable crop election decision. PLC is slightly more likely to generate payments than ARC-CO (current estimates $0.11 over PLC reference price), but if we have a poor yield year (like we did once in the last 6 years=2018) ARC-CO will generate a larger payment that year. County average yield loss in a given year must exceed 14% to prefer ARC-CO. That poor county average yield is 143 bu/ac.
All Soybeans – ARC-CO
It takes relatively little yield loss to prefer ARC-CO and MYA price has never been very close to or under PLC reference price of $8.40.
Oats – ARC-CO
Price predicted above PLC reference price and Olympic MYA price indicates the price has been above $2.40 (PLC reference price) historically.
Barley – PLC
PLC is the most likely to generate a payment based on predicted prices.
Any program election changes for the 2021-22 marketing year must be completed by March 15, 2021, so contact FSA soon if you want to change your election(s). Ultimately, my goal is to help producers make their best educated guess. If you would like me to explain your options in more detail or advise you based on your specific base acres and PLC yields, please call me at my office phone number (785) 457-3319. You can also email me at sblocker@ksu.edu. Please contact FSA at (785) 457-3661 first, so you can authorize them to share your farm number(s) data with me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.