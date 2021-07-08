Barbara and Julian Siebert of Westmoreland will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 11.
Barbara Prockish and Julian Siebert were married on July 11, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flush.
The couple has five children: Sandra Siebert (Steve Stevenson) of Perry, Teresa Wells (Dwight) of Wamego, Keith Siebert (Donna) of Alma, Mike Siebert (Annette) of Wamego, and Kevin Siebert (Jeanette) of Alvin, Texas. They have 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cards may reach them at 12355 Deer Run Road, Westmoreland, KS 66549.
