KSHSAA has released the 4A Sub-State basketball brackets.
Wamego
Wamego is in the east side of the bracket, where four sub-state tournaments will be played.
The girls (18-2) are the second seed. They will face off against 15th seed Tonganoxie (6-14), at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, at home. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Holton (13-7) – Independence (12-8) game on Friday, March 4. The time to be determined.
The boys (13-7) seeded fourth, will take on Coffeyville (7-13) the number 13 seed at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, at home. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Holton (12-8) – Hayden (7-13) game for the sub-state championship on Saturday, March 5. The time to be determined.
Rock Creek
Rock Creek is in the west side of the bracket, where four-substate tournaments will be played.
The girls (16-4) are seeded third and will host 14th seeded Buhler (4-16) at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 1. The winner of that game will play the winner of the McPherson (13-7) – Mulvane (8-12) game on Friday, March 4. The time is yet to be determined.
The boys (8-12), seeded 12th, will travel to Concordia, taking on the 5th seeded Panthers (14-6) at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 2. The winner will take on the winner of the Abilene (14-6) – Augusta (7-13) game on Saturday, March 5. The time is yet to be determined.
