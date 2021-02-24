The 4A State Wrestling Tournament matches kick off at noon Saturday in the Tony's Pizza Event Center, Salina.
Three area wrestlers have qualified.
• 145 -- Drew Brown, Wamego. Drew, a junior with a 27-5 record, will open against Dawson Lapping (32-4), a Frontenac junior.
• 170 -- Drew Burenheide, Rock Creek. Drew, a senior with a 32-4 record, will open against Justice Compton (30-7), a Frontenac junior.
• 182 -- Hayden Oviatt, Wamego. Hayden, a sophomore with a 21-5, record will meet Dylan Ensch (32-6) a Frontenac senior, in his first match.
Tickets are $12 for both K-12 and adult. Parking is free. Gates open at 11 a.m. The Parade of Champions is at 11:45 a.m.
