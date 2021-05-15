The KSHSAA has announced the regional baseball seedings.
(Brackets accompany this story)
4A Regional Baseball
Wamego (12-8), the east number eight seed, will open play at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Sunflower Elementary School, Paola. The Raiders will take on ninth seeded Chanute (12-8). The winner of game will play the winner of the Paola (1, 18-2), El Dorado (16, 7-13), at 6 p.m. for the trip to state.
3A Regional Baseball
Rock Creek, St. Marys and Rossville will all be at this regional. All games will be played at Rock Creek.
Rock Creek (15-5), the third seed, will host the sixth seed, Sabetha (13-7) at 2:30 p.m., Monday, May 17. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Silver Lake (2, 15-3,), Marysville (8, 7-13) game at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19.
The eighth ranked Bears (4-16) will open against number 1 Nemaha Central (17-3) at 4 p.m., Monday. Rossville (14-6), the five seed, will face off against Riley Co. (4, 13-5), at 5:30 p.m. The winner of these two games will play in the semi at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 19.
The finals will be played at 5 p.m., Wednesday.
2-1A Regional Baseball
Nine seed Wabaunsee (1-19) has a play-in game against the eight seed Burlingame (1-7) at noon, Monday, May 17, at Lyndon. The winner of that game will take on top seed Mission Valley (19-1) at 1:30 p.m.
Fourth seed Onaga (10-10) will take on number five Doniphan West (7-9) at 2 p.m., Monday, May 17, at Maur Hill. The winner of that game will meet Maur Hill (1, 18-2) or McLouth (8, 0-18) at 5 p.m., Monday.
