Wamego's girls, Rock Creek's boys, and both Wabaunsee teams have all joined an exclusive club this year – the Elite Eight of high school basketball.
All four teams won their respective Sub-State Tournament titles and earned themselves a state berth.
Wamego's girls grabbed an early trophy, beating Holton 55-20 in a Saturday afternoon game. Wamego (16-6) will take on Bishop Miege (20-1) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m., Tuesday, in Shawnee Mission. The winner advances to the on-site 4A State Tournament at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, with games scheduled March 11-13.
The Rock Creek boys got a measure of revenge against league foes, St. Marys, winning 55-43 Saturday evening. St. Marys had taken the title last year. Rock Creek (21-2) will host Wichita Trinity (18-3) at 6 p.m., Tuesday for a quarter-final match-up. The winner advances to the on-site 3A State Tournament at Hutchinson Sports Arena, with games scheduled March 11-13.
The Wabaunsee girls took their title in the early Saturday evening game, defeating Jeff. County North, 54-49, in overtime. The Lady Chargers (9-14) will travel to Valley Heights (20-1) in Blue Rapids on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. quarter-final game. The winner advances to the on-site 2A State Tournament at Bramlage Coliseum, KSU, in Manhattan, with games scheduled March 11-13.
The Wabaunsee boys had the earliest Saturday game and downed Mission Valley 65-52 to grab the Sub-State title. Wabaunsee (11-12) will take on Valley Falls (17-4) there for a quarter-final game at 6 p.m., Monday. The winner advances to the on-site 2A State Tournament at Bramlage Coliseum, KSU, in Manhattan, with games scheduled March 11-13.
1A DI – Onaga
The Onaga boys played Frankfort on Friday, Feb. 26, falling 61-41. The Onaga girls played Frankfort on Thursday, Feb. 25, losing 53-26. Both boys and girls were eliminated from the tournament as a result of those losses.
2A – Wabaunsee
The Wabaunsee boys played KC Christian on Monday, Marcy 1, winning 68-45. They then defeated Jeff. County North 51-41 in the semi-finals to earn their spot against Mission Valley.
The Wabaunsee girls played KC Christian on Tuesday, March 2, winning 61-48. They then defeated Northern Heights 47-33 in the semi-finals, before moving on to their championship win over Jeff. Co. North.
3A - St. Marys/Rock Creek
St. Marys
The St. Marys girls played at Riley County Monday, March 1, falling 48-28 and exiting the tournament.
The St. Marys boys played Silver Lake on Tuesday, March 2, willing 68-51. The Bears defeated Osage City 54-53 in the semi-final to earn their rematch spot against Rock Creek.
Rock Creek
The Rock Creek girls hosted Rossville Monday, March 1, winning 53-42. They lost to Riley County, 31-29, in the semi-finals and exited the tournament.
The Rock Creek boys hosted Rossville on Tuesday, March 1, winning 65-19. They defeated Riley County, 67-54 in the semi-final game to advance for a revenge spot against St. Marys, who had won the title last year.
4A – Wamego
The Wamego boys hosted Hayden Tuesday, March 2, winning 64-55. They fell to Holton by four points, 60-56, in the championship game on Friday.
The Wamego girls hosted Hayden on Wednesday, March 3, winning 42-32. They defeated Holton 55-20 for the championship on Saturday.
Editor's Note: State quarter-final games will be played after the deadline for this week's Times. Therefore, the March 11 issue will focus on the Sub-State Match-ups, with state play in the March 18 issue. Updates will be featured on our website.
