The Lady Raider basketball team will host the first round of Sub-State basketball at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3. If they win, Wamego will host the winner of the Clay Center and Pratt game on Friday. If the game is against Clay Center, it will be played at 7 p.m. If the game is against Pratt, the game will probably be moved to 6 p.m., according to Dennis Charbonneau, WHS athletic director.
Wamego enters the "West Division" tournament as the Number 3 seed and a 16-4 record. Abilene is the Number 14 seed with a 5-15 record. The Lady Raiders defeated Abilene in both games played during the regular season.
