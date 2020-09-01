To help keep spectators and students safe, the North Central Kansas League has implemented new attendance limits for fall sports spectators, according to Dennis Charbonneau, WHS athletic director.
These limits will be in effect at all NCKL schools – Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville and Wamego.
The majority of restrictions will apply to football and volleyball venues – which will be reduced to 25 percent capacity. The families of participants – athletes, band, cheer and/or dance – will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets for each event. A set number of tickets will also be put aside for students to purchase. A third category of tickets will be general admission. Family and student tickets not purchased will be added to the general admission category.
Charbonneau said that each school has also guaranteed the availability of two tickets for the families of visiting participants.
Ticket sales for all league games will be in advance and online, Charbonneau added. This will allow for guaranteed admission and help ensure the safety of all.
Additionally, COVID-19 safety measures have been standardized throughout the league. They are:
• Temperature checks at entrances to the venues for indoor events. A spectator with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be asked to leave.
• Masks will be worn at all times in indoor venues.
• Masks will be worn at outdoor venues where social distancing is not possible. This also applies to tennis, golf and cross country events.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be available.
Editor's Note: The link for purchasing tickets was not available at press time. We will publish it on our website as soon as it is finalized.
