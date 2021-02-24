Onaga is in the Centralia Sub-State Tournament.
The girls (4-13) are the sixth seed and will travel to third seed Frankfort (15-3) on Thursday, Feb. 25. Game time is 7 p.m.
The boys (3-15) are the seven seed and will travel to Frankfort (12-5) the second seed, on Friday, Feb. 26. Game time is 7 p.m.
