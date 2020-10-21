WAMEGO, Oct. 21 – In the aftermath of the suspension of WHS Head Football Coach Weston Moody and line backer coach Jacob Lattimer following the Fort Scott game last Friday, a group of parents and players – both high school and Junior Raiders – met at the USD 320 District Office this morning to show their support for the coaches.
The gathering was not requested by either of the two coaches, according to an organizational social media post.
“This is a movement that is being led by concerned and frustrated parents who are demanding stronger leadership and consistent response to all the coaches in USD 320,” wrote Kristin Cottam in the post.
The suspensions were first confirmed to The Times on Monday by Moody, who offered no other comment. Today, USD 320 Superintendent Tim Winter also confirmed the suspensions, “for actions which occurred at the Oct. 16 game.”
Although the two actions were not detailed, video from the end of the game, with voice over from the announcer, shows Moody confronting the officials after the call which denied the Raiders a last second touchdown costing them the game.
When questioned by a parent at the support gathering, Winter did confirm that “confronting officials in a disrespectful manner” is against the KSHSAA (Kansas State High School Activities Association) policy.
Toward the end of the scheduled gathering, several parents came together to speak with Winter, all showing support for Moody.
“I know nothing about the details that's going on about all of this,” said Allison Karnowski, speaking for the impromptu group.
“All I know is a flurry of activity going on around Coach Moody. All I know is my personal benefit from that man, and my children's, who aren't any where near high school age. So, anything I can do to show how much support we want to give him. All of us appreciate how much he has done for this community. Whatever that takes. I want him to be there for my kids when they get older and can play for him. And I have three girls.
“I've just been so inspired by his passion and engagement with the entire community – not just with the players,” she continued, “with us parents too.”
“There is no animosity here,” said Laith Beets. “This is about Coach Moody and we understand how you support football in general. But this is about Coach Moody. He's spending literally all his time supporting not just the high school kids, but look at all those kids out there (at the gathering). This would have been a wonderful time for you guys to step up and have his back.”
Cottam noted the boys learned a lot from Moody and this incident, saying he was apologizing to the team “Sunday night, before he even knew what was going to happen.
“I sat right next to my son,” she continued. “That's the great part about being on Zoom, I can see him in action. One of the first things out of his mouth, 'Hey guys, I let my emotions get the best of me, not what I'm about and I'm sorry'.”
“I appreciate you all for supporting Coach Moody,” Winter said. “I appreciate Coach Moody as well. I've seen it, I've witnessed it and he does a great job.
“What occurred Friday night is what brought you all here,” he continued. “What was passed down to a good man was just a disciplinary action we hope helps him grow and we move forward. We now focus on Friday night and our kids instead of a negative event. I'm sorry you're all upset. I'm sorry you feel like somebody you care deeply about and respect has been wronged.
“I've met with Coach Moody regarding the two different situations. It was a very volatile situation and we hope to move forward in a positive manner.”
Cottam told Winter one of the things parents were looking for was consistency.
“We are hoping from both the high school standpoint, and from people having children (here) for years to come, we'd like to see procedures and policies for all coaches,” she said. “If there's a task force, we have volunteers who would want to do that. I want our coaches to know ahead of time, (what would happen) if they do something like that. I don't think any surprises should come of disciplinary actions.”
“That's all I'm asking for,” added Bobbi Eveland. “Constancy across the board. If it's tennis, golf, music, band. It should be the same.”
USD 320 board member Sheryl Wohler also came to observe the gathering and addressed that issue.
“In regards to a Code of Conduct, I asked last year to review that,” she said. “I don't know that it's really respective of what we want sports to be. We reviewed some of it, but we didn't do a full scale, let's look at the Code of Conduct. And, it isn't really a Code of Conduct, it's just a manual. So I'd be happy to revisit that, and maybe put together a committee.”
Wohler added she wanted the middle school and the high school to be in sync and have the same expectations. She committed to asking the board president to put the issue on an upcoming agenda.
“I'm happy to bring it back before the board and say let's look at it fairly quickly, because we want it in the manual before next fall.
“What do we want athletics to be in Wamego?” she asked. “It's the bigger picture. It's about education. It's about self-management, self-discipline. The kids have learned a lot about this from coach. No one has disputed that.”
At the conclusion, Eveland, who said she had frustrations beyond the current situation, did thank Winter for coming out. “It's more than a lot of people would do,” she said.
