Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt led the Wamego Red Raiders to the Regional Championship at El Dorado on Friday night.
His three touchdown runs, along with Noah Ficke kicks, gave Wamego the 21-18 win.
The effort was aided by the defense, which stifled all three of the El Dorado Wildcats' point after conversion attempts.
Wamego (6-4) will host the Arkansas City Bulldogs (4-6) for the Sectional game on Friday night. The Bulldogs entered the playoffs as the 10th seed in the West and defeated seven-seed Wellington (3-5), 27-6, and two-seed Andover Central (7-1), 33-28, to earn their Regional Championship and advance to the Sectional game.
Due to the distance between schools, kickoff is 6 p.m.
See full coverage in this week's Times, along with our on-line gallery published Wednesday afternoon.
