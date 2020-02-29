The WHS Raider basketball team will open its substate tournament at Mulvane at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 4.
Should the Raiders win, they will play the winner of the Augusta-El Dorado game on Saturday.
Wamego enters the Western Division as the Number 9 seed and an 8-12 record. Mulvane is the Number 8 seed with a 9-11 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.