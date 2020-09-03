FLUSH, Thursday, Sept. 3 -- Due to Covid-19 at Silver Lake, the opening football game of the season for Rock Creek against the Eagles set for tomorrow has been canceled, Darwyn Thomlinson, Rock Creek athletic director confirmed today.
"We are trying to find another game, but it is very short notice," Thomlinson said.
According to Brad Womack, Silver Lake principal, in a message posted on the school's web site, "We are currently in a situation where there have been a few positive cases of COVID-19 in the district. Due to our requirement to contact trace we are in a situation where the majority of our high school football staff, and possibly some high school football athletes will need to quarantine following the KDHE guidelines."
He added it forced Silver Lake to cancel the first two weeks of football season, which will include the Sept. 11 game against St. Marys.
