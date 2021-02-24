Both St. Marys and Rock Creek are playing in the Council Grove Sub-State.
Girls play opens at 7 p.m., Monday, March 1.
Rock Creek (15-4) as the second seed in the tournament will host seventh seed Rossville (5-12).
St. Marys (7-12) as the sixth seed in the tournament will travel to third seed Riley County (13-4).
Boys play opens at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, for both teams.
Rock Creek (17-2) is the top seed and will host eighth seed Rossville (1-16).
St. Marys (16-3) is the second seed team and will host seventh seed Silber Lake (5-13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.