Rock Creek’s Grace Gehl and Caden Vinduska have each been named National Strength and Conditioning Association All-America athletes of the year.
The award recognizes student athletes “whose athletic accomplishments reflect their dedication to strength training and conditioning,” according to the NSCA website. Only eight male and female student athletes win the award per year.
Gehl, who plays volleyball, basketball and softball at Rock Creek, maxes out at 200 pounds on power cleans, 265 pounds on back squats and 170 pounds on the bench press. Her vertical jump is 26 inches.
Vinduska, who plays football, basketball and baseball for the Mustangs, can bench 265 pounds, squat 435 and clean 255. His vertical jump is 33 inches.
Both Vinduska and Gehl earned All-Flint Hills basketball honors this past winter.
