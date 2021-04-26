Rock Creek’s Dawson Zenger was named to the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game roster Monday.
Zenger, a two-time Flint-Hills boys’ basketball player of the year, led Class 3A in scoring (27.1 points per game) while leading the Mustangs to the state semifinals in 2020-21. He averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists while breaking school records for points in a season (677) and in a career (1,720)
Zenger also was named first-team all state, all-class and All-Mid-East League this season.
He’s the only area boy or girl on the KBCA all-star roster.
The boys’ game starts at 6:30 p.m. June 19. The girls’ game will tip off at 4:45 p.m. Both will be at Mabee Arena in Salina.
The KBCA will announce the Mr. and Miss Kansas basketball honorees after player introductions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.