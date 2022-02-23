KSHSAA has released the brackets for the upcoming 3-2-1A Sub-State tournaments.
4A brackets will be released Saturday.
3A – Rossville
Rossville will play at the Silver Lake tournament.
The boys (3-17) are the seventh seed in the tournament. They will open at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28 against Nemaha Central in Seneca. The girls (11-9) are the five seed and will open at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, against Jeff West at Meriden.
The remainder of the Sub-State Tournament games will be held at Silver Lake.
2A – St. Marys/Wabaunsee
St. Marys and Wabaunsee will both play in the Republic County tournament in Belleville.
The St. Marys girls (8-11) are the sixth seed and will open at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, at Herington. The St. Marys boys (16-3) are the top seed and will open at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, on their home court.
The Wabaunsee girls (7-12) are the seventh seed and will open at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28, against Ell-Saline in Brookville. Wabaunsee boys (14-5) are the three seed, and will open at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, on their home court in Alma.
The remainder of the Sub-State Tournament games will be played at Republic County in Belleville.
1A DI – Onaga
Onaga will play in the Frankfort tournament.
The boys (5-14) are the sixth seed and will open at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, at Troy. The girls (4-14) are the sixth seed and will open at 7 p.m., Friday, March 25, at Frankfort.
The remainder of the Sub-State Tournament games will be played at Frankfort.
