The KSHSAA has announced the regional softball seedings.
(Brackets accompany this article)
4A Regional Softball
Wamego (15-5), fourth seed in the east, will host Baldwin (6-14) the 13 seed, at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at the Wamego Rec Complex. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Ottawa (5, 15-5), Labette Co. (12, 7-13) at 6 p.m., also in Wamego, to advance to state,
3A Regional Softball
Rock Creek, St. Marys and Rossville are all in this Regional, hosted by Marysville.
Number 1 seed Rossville (15-3) will take on Riley Co. (8, 8-11) at 3 p.m., Monday, May 17, in Rossville. Number 4 seed St. Marys (11-9) will take on Sabetha (5, 9-9) at 4:30 p.m., Monday, also in Rossville. The winner of that game will play in the semis at 6 p.m.
Number 3 seed Rock Creek (12-8) will play Hiawatha (6, 9-11) at 3 p.m., Monday, May 17, in Marysville. The winner of that game will play Nemaha Central (2, 13-7) or Marysville (7, 9-11) at 6 p.m., Monday, in Marysville.
The finals will be played at 5 p.m., Tuesday, in Marysville.
2-1A Regional Softball
Onaga and Wabaunsee both play in this regional, with all games played at Riverside-Wathena.
Five seed Onaga (8-12) will meet McLouth (4, 8-6) at 2:30 p.m., Monday, May 17. The winner will play either Mission Valley (1, 19-1) or Effingham – Atchison Co. (8, 2-16) at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 18.
Three seed Wabaunsee (10-10) will play Wathena-Riverside (6, 6-14) at 5:30 p.m.. Monday. The winner will play either Troy (2, 13-3) or Valley Falls, (7, 5-14), at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The finals will be played at 5 p.m., Tuesday.
