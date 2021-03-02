Several sub-state basketball tournament games are in the books.
1A DI - Onaga.
The Onaga boys played Frankfort on Friday, Feb. 26, falling 61-41. The Onaga girls played Frankfort on Thursday, Feb. 25, losing 53-26.
2A - Wabaunsee
The Wabaunsee boys played KC Christian on Monday, Marcy 1, winning 68-45. They will meet Jeff County North at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at Mission Valley.
3A - St. Marys/Rock Creek
The St. Marys girls played at Riley County Monday, March 1, falling 48-28.
The Rock Creek girls hosted Rossville Monday, March 1, winning 53-42. They will advance to play Riley County at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, in Council Grove.
4A - Wamego
The Wamego boys hosted Hayden Tuesday, March 2, winning 64-55. They will play Holton for the championship and a state berth at 7 p.m., Friday, in Wamego.
Note: results for all games not yet available.
