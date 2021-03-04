1A DI – Onaga
The Onaga boys played Frankfort on Friday, Feb. 26, falling 61-41. The Onaga girls played Frankfort on Thursday, Feb. 25, losing 53-26.
Both boys and girls are out of the tournament.
2A – Wabaunsee
The Wabaunsee boys played KC Christian on Monday, Marcy 1, winning 68-45. They will meet Jeff County North 5:30 p.m., Thursday, at Mission Valley for the semi-finals.
The Wabaunsee girls played KC Christian on Tuesday, March 2, winning 61-48. They will meet Northern Heights 8 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Mission Valley for the semi-finals.
3A - St. Marys/Rock Creek
St. Marys
The St. Marys girls played at Riley County Monday, March 1, falling 48-28.
The girls are out of the tournament.
The St. Marys boys played Silver Lake on Tuesday, March 2, willing 68-51. They will play Osage City 8 p.m., Friday, March 5, in Council Grove for the semi-finals.
Rock Creek
The Rock Creek girls hosted Rossville Monday, March 1, winning 53-42. They will advance to play Riley County at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, in Council Grove for the semi-finals.
The Rock Creek boys hosted Rossville on Tuesday, March 1, winning 65-19. They will advance to play Riley County at 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 5, in Council Grove for the semi-finals.
4A – Wamego
The Wamego boys hosted Hayden Tuesday, March 2, winning 64-55. They will play Holton for the championship and a state berth at 7 p.m., Friday, in Wamego.
The Wamego girls hosted Hayden on Wednesday, March 3, winning 42-32. They will play Holton for the championship and a state berth at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 6, in Wamego.
