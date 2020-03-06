The 2020 round of basketball Sub-State tournaments has been marked by upsets.
On Tuesday, March 3, the third seeded Wamego girls fell 32-19 to the 14th ranked Abilene Cowgirls, a team they had beaten twice in the regular season. That loss eliminated the Lady Raiders from the Tournament.
Also on Tuesday, a minor upset occurred when the St. Marys Lady Bears defeated Rock Creek 28-24. Rock Creek was the higher seeded team, ranked third, and had defeated St. Marys, sixth, early in the regular season, then losing to them in OT. That sub-state match-up eliminated the Lady 'Stangs, but kept St. Marys in the hunt. St. Marys will meet the Number 2 seed, Jeff West, at 7:30 p.m., tonight, at Royal Valley. The winner of that game will play for the championship at 6 p.m., Saturday, also at Royal Valley.
The biggest upset, however, came last night when the Rock Creek boys took on St. Marys. Rock Creek, seeded second in the tournament with only one loss on the season, was expected to cruise to the championship game to meet Royal Valley, also 19-1 and the top seed. However, the Mustangs stumbled against St. Marys, falling 68-57, and it's the sixth seeded Bears who will take on Royal Valley. That game will be 7:30 p.m., Saturday, at Royal Valley.
Other substate results:
• 2A Girls. The Number 1 seeded Wabaunsee Lady Chargers have cruised to the championship game by defeating KC Christian, 83-21, and Mission Valley, 49-40. Wabaunsee will meet Northern Heights for the championship at 6 p.m., Saturday, in Lyndon.
• 2A Boys. The Wabaunsee Chargers lost to Northern Heights in the first round of substate action, 63-59, and were eliminated from the tournament.
• 4A Boys. The Wamego Red Raiders traveled to Mulvane Wednesday, falling 63-43 in the first round of sub-state action, and were eliminated from the tournament.
