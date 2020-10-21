The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced the seedings for the various sub-state tournaments scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24.
• 4A – Wamego (21-12) is the second seed at the Holton Sub-state. The Raiders will take on Hayden (12-22) in the second match of the day. The first match, scheduled at 1 p.m., will pit Number 1 Atchison (21-10) against Number 4 Holton (8-18). The winners of those matches will play for the sub-state championship.
• 3A – Rock Creek (25-8) is the second seed at the Smoky Valley Sub-State in Lindsborg. The Mustangs will take on Number 7 Southeast of Saline (10-20), at 1 p.m. in the middle school gym. The winner of that match will take on the winner of the Number 3 Lyons (17-12) vs. Number 6 Council Grove (10-18) to move into the semi-finals.
• 3A – St. Marys (10-25) is seeded eighth and will host a 3A Sub-state. The Bears will meet Number 1 Sabetha (32-1) at 2 p.m. on the West Court. The winner of that match will face the winner of the Number 4 Rossville (24-9) v. Number 5 Silver Lake (23-6) match in the semi-finals.
• 2A – Wabaunsee (23-10) is the fifth seed at the Herington Sub-State. The Chargers will take on Number 4 Washington Co. (17-7) in the second match of the day in the high school gym. The first match which pits Number 1 Herington (29-2) against Number 8 Republic Co. (6-22) begins at 2 p.m. The winners of those matches advance to the semi-finals.
• 1A DI – Onaga is the fifth seed at the Centralia Sub-State. The Buffalo will play the Number 4 Doniphan West (14-18) team at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will play the Number 1 seeded Jackson Heights (21-8), which had a bye in the first round, in the semi-finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.