The Wamego High School and Middle School athletic directors have announced a change to the All-Sport meeting scheduled for Sunday.
"Pack the House is out, Night of Champions is in," said Travis Graber, WHS athletic director.
The event has been moved from the lower gym of the high school to the Sports Complex. It will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8. It is designed for parents and athletes from the seventh to the 12th grades participating in fall, winter and spring sports.
After the opening, fall coaches will have time to speak with players/parents.
"Because we will be outside for this event, masks will be optional based on your preference," Graber said. "The live stream of the first portion of the night will still be available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.