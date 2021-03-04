As a result of their 42-32 win over Hayden on Wednesday night, the Wamego Lady Raiders advance to the Sub-State Championship game.
That game will be played at 3 p.m., Saturday, in the lower gym of Wamego High School. KSHSAA Sub-State ticket prices are $7 for adults, $5 for students, no passes.
Spectator Guidelines
The number of allowed spectators has increased, according to Dennis Charbonneau, WHS Athletic Director, in a letter sent to participants, however all COVID-19 safety precautions -- temperature checks, masking, social distancing, etc. -- remain in effect.
Wamego game participants (the 12 players, two managers and three coaches on the roster) will be allowed 10 parents/guardians/family members/guests per participant. Names must be submitted to the office by noon the day before. These numbers are the same for Holton team.
Wamego pep band members, cheerleaders, Dazzlers, will be allowed two parents/guardians/family member guests. Visiting cheerleaders will also be allowed two.
