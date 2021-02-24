Wamego will open sub-state play next week.
The boys play first. As top seed (13-5) they will host Hayden (4-14) the fourth seed at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 2. If they win, they will face either second seed Holton (12-7) or third seed Atchison (11-8) at 7 p.m., Friday, March. 5, for the championship.
As the top seeded team in the tournament, if Wamego wins the first game, they will host the championship game.
The girls are also the top seed in the tournament with a 14-5 record. They will host fourth seed Hayden (8-10) at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 3. If they win, the will face either second seed Atchison (8-6) or third seed Holton (9-11) at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 6, for the championship.
Like the boys, as the top seeded team in the tournament, if Wamego wins the first game, they will host the championship game.
Spectators
Wamego and visiting basketball participants for the 12 players, two managers, and three coaches on the sub-state roster will be allowed six parents/guardian/family members each.
Other Wamego participants -- pep band, cheerleaders, Dazzlers -- will be allowed two parents/guardians/family members each.
Additionally, two spectators are allowed for each visiting cheerleader.
Each school will be allowed a 15 members student section.
All covid prevention measures -- masks, social distancing, temperature checks --- apply.
KSHSAA Sub-State ticket prices are $7, adults; $5 students. No passes allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.